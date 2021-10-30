Arsenal moved up to fifth in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Gunners started much the quicker of the two sides, with Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe both scoring in the opening 20 minutes. A superb save by Aaron Ramsdale from a James Maddison free kick denied Leicester a goal just before half-time.

Leicester had the better of the second half, but two more excellent saves by Ramsdale from substitutes Ademola Lookman and Harvey Barnes kept them scoreless.

Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Arsenal at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on October 30, 2021. Image credit: Getty Images

Arsenal are now unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches.

TALKING POINT

Could Arsenal finish in the top four? After just three matches this season Arsenal were nailed to the bottom of the league. They’d conceded nine goals, scored none and a rudderless team were calling into question the future of manager Mikel Arteta.

What a turnaround it has been. Since then, Arsenal have won five and drawn two, and are now eyeing a top four spot. They have an adaptable young squad and a lack of European football this season could seriously count in their favour down the stretch.

Arsenal's English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Arsenal at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on October 30, 2021. Image credit: Getty Images

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea look certain to contest the bun fight for the title, but the remaining Champions League spot could be there for the taking. Manchester United, Everton and Spurs should all be in the mix, and if West Ham and Brighton can keep their early form up they’ll have their say too, as will Leicester. So, too, will Arsenal, who seem to be improving at a rate of knots.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Ramsdale’s save from Maddison’s free kick at the end of the first half might well be the save of the season; when you draw appreciative coos on Twitter from both Peter Schmeichel and David Seaman you know you’ve done something good. It was the standout moment from a portfolio of excellent saves that earned Arsenal a clean sheet.

Arsenal's English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saves a free kick taken by Leicester City's English midfielder James Maddison during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Arsenal at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central Engla Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Home team (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel 6; Amartey 6, Evans 7, Soyuncu 6; Castagne 6, Tielemans 7, Soumare 6, Thomas 6; Maddison 7; Vardy 7, Iheanacho 6

SUBS: Barnes 7, Lookman 6, Daka 6

Away team (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale 8; Tomiyasu 7, White 7, Gabriel 7, Tavares 6; Partey 7, Lokonga 6; Saka 7, Lacazette 6, Smith Rowe 7; Aubameyang 6

SUBS: Odegaard 6, Pepe 6, Kolasinac 6

KEY MOMENTS

5’ GOAL! Leicester City 0 Arsenal 1 (Gabriel 5) Smith Rowe whips the corner to the front post, where it glances off Vardy's napper and out the other side. Arsenal then take the next corner from the right, where Saka whips it in and a spinning Gabriel glances the ball with the back of his head near the front post, and it flies into the far corner of the net!

18’ GOAL! Leicester City 0 Arsenal 2 (Smith Rowe 18) Hate to say I told you so. Leicester can't handle Saka, who gives them bother again down the left and finds the unmarked Lacazette in the box. Lacaezette cuts back rather than shoot, is tackled and the loose ball breaks to Smith Rowe who sidefoots an emphatic finish past Schmeichel.

28’ GREAT SAVE! Iheanacho picks it up 25 yards out, turns and launches a screamer at the far corner. A superb, finger-tipped save from Ramsdale just diverts the ball past the post and out for a corner.

43’ GREAT SAVE! Maddison takes it, and it's a beauty; only a full-length dive from Ramsdale stops it going in, as the Arsenal keeper pushes it onto the joint of post and bar. Evans slides in for the follow up, which hits Ramsdale without knowing it, and Partey hacks the ball clear off the line! My days.

58’ EXCELLENT SAVE! A superb back heel from Vardy puts Lookman through on the right of the area. Lookman wallops his shot at goal, and Ramsdale makes himself big to block the ball away from danger.

62’ ANOTHER EXCELLENT SAVE! Barnes goes clean through on the left of Arsenal's area. He's one-on-one with Ramsdale, who runs out, dives at his feet and makes another crucial save.

74’ CLOSE! Another superb cross from the right by Tielemans finds Barnes unmarked at the front post. Barnes glances his header inches past the far post with Ramsdale rooted.

KEY STATS

Bukayo Saka’s appearance today was his 100th for Arsenal, and he registered his 21st assist.

