Arsenal suffered their third successive Premier League defeat, as Southampton ended their own poor run of form with a crucial 1-0 win at St. Mary’s to dent the Gunners’ top four hopes and secure their first league victory since the end of February.

Despite Mikel Arteta’s side creating the better openings in the first half, it was Southampton that took the lead against the run of play just before half-time.

Ad

Mohamed Elyounoussi's low cross into the box from the left was swept in at the near post by an advanced Jan Bednarek, who finished well beyond Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal.

Premier League Arteta: Xhaka took ‘huge decision’ to reveal feelings on Arsenal fan taunts YESTERDAY AT 16:02

With Southampton dropping 23 points from winning positions this season, the tactic from Ralph Hassenhuttl in the second half was for his side to sit deep and let Arsenal have the ball.

Arteta then switched formation to a back-three, and the change saw Arsenal create one of their best chances after 72 minutes.

Emile Smith Rowe’s bobbling effort from inside the box was fantastically kept out by Fraser Forster, who dived to his left to maintain Southampton’s advantage.

Granit Xhaka then came close, as his long-range effort was saved by Forster with just over five minutes to play.

Southampton held on to secure a crucial win, and move up to 11th in the table.

More to follow...

Premier League 'Not looking positive' Partey could miss rest of Arsenal season - Arteta YESTERDAY AT 15:05