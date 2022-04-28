Manchester United played out their fourth successive draw against Chelsea in the Premier League, as it finished 1-1 at Old Trafford in an encounter where the visitors’ deserved more.

Chelsea dominated proceedings in the first-half, as they had 11 shots compared to United’s 3, and Thomas Tuchel’s side should’ve been in front at the break.

The best chance of the first period fell to Kai Havertz, but the forward’s effort from inside the area was saved well by David De Gea at close-range.

Chelsea eventually did take the lead midway through the second half, as Marcos Alonso’s volleyed effort from inside the box found the bottom corner.

However, within a minute, United hit back at the other end, as Cristiano Ronaldo struck from inside the box at a tight angle to get his 23rd goal of the season.

Chelsea then had a chance to win it with ten minutes to play, as Reece James’ curling effort came back off the frame of the goal. Ralf Rangnick’s side held firm to secure the draw, and put an end to their two-game losing streak.

TALKING POINT - United fight back but Chelsea deserved more

Thomas Tuchel's overriding thoughts after that game will most likely be those of anger and disappointment, as once again his side drop points despite doing more than enough to win the match.

In total, Chelsea had 21 shots on goal, compared to Manchester United's 6, with 11 of those attempts for the Blues coming in the first half of the game. For United, for the majority of the contest, they were under pressure, with their opponents regularly finding space down the right byline, and looking dangerous the moment the ball was turned over in transition.

Despite salvaging a draw to put an end to their two-game losing streak, the same issues remain at United, and it is clear that there is a disconnect between the players on the pitch and the instructions that are being given to them by the manager, as there were many points during tonight's game where many players in red shirts looked like they were going through the motions.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Reece James

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) y Reece James (Chelsea) Image credit: Getty Images

The Chelsea wing-back caused havoc down the right flank all evening, and spearheaded a lot of their attacking moves, with four shots on goal himself, as well as dangerous balls into the area - one of which led to the goal that gave Chelsea the lead.

The 22-year-old should've also got on the scoresheet himself late on in the second half, as his curling effort from the edge of the area crashed against the far post. That move, which involved a sublime back-heel from Mason Mount, deserved more.

In total, James made three key passes, completed four successful dribbles (80% success rate), and won all four of his tackles.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: De Gea 7, Dalot 6, Telles 6, Varane 7, Lindelof 6, McTominay 6, Matic 7, Fernandes 6, Rashford 6, Ronaldo 7, Elanga 6. Subs: Garnacho 6, Jones 6, Mata 6.

Chelsea: Mendy 6, James 8, Alonso 7, Rudiger 6, Azpilicueta 6, Kante 7, Jorginho 7, Mount 7, Havertz 6, Werner 6. Subs: Lukaku 6, Loftus-Cheek 6, Pulisic 6.

KEY MOMENTS

28’ - CHANCE! - Havertz will be kicking himself, but De Gea saves United once again! Chelsea are picking holes in United's midfield again, and a splitting pass by Kante from deep puts in Havertz, who is through on goal in the box. However, his effort, which is on target, is saved at close-range by De Gea, who makes his body big. Tuchel knows it is a huge chance missed as he is fuming on the touchline.

60’ - GOAL! (Marcos Alonso) - Alonso volleys Chelsea into the lead from inside the area! A nice bit of pressure from Chelsea sees James swinging a cross into the area, which Havertz tries to head, but it turns into a flick on for Alonso at the far post. The Spaniard then finishes brilliantly into the bottom corner with a fantastic finish.

61’ - GOAL! (Cristiano Ronaldo) - What a response! Ronaldo gets United back level! Kante gives the ball away, and Matic dinks it forward with a nice chipped pass for Ronaldo. The forward takes a brilliant first touch before firing it in beyond Mendy! Game on!

80’ - OFF THE POST! - Chelsea hit the upright! It all comes from Kante, who has been a workhorse in the middle of the park this evening. He wins it in midfield from McTominay, and lays it off to Mount ahead of him. Mount then plays in James with a superb first-time back-heel, but the wing-back’s curled effort from inside the box hits the far post and goes out!

KEY STATS

That is the fourth successive draw between these two sides in the Premier League.

Manchester United against Chelsea is now the outright most drawn fixture in Premier League history, with 25 of the meetings between the sides ending level.

Manchester United have now won just two of their last eleven games in all competitions. (W2, D4, L5)

Chelsea are now winless in nine Premier League games against Manchester United (D6, L3).

