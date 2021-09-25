Michail Antonio scored a 90th-minute winner as West Ham climbed up to seventh in the Premier League table with a 2-1 triumph over Leeds, who drop into the bottom three.

A stunning first-half opener from Raphinha had looked to give Marcelo Bielsa's side a first league win of the season, but the Hammers rallied with two goals in just over 20 minutes. Jarrod Bowen's shot was deflected into his own net by Junior Firpo and in stoppage-time, Antonio snatched all three points for David Moyes' men with his first ever goal against the Yorkshire club.

Meanwhile, Leicester are without a win in three league games as they came from behind twice to earn a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Burnley at the King Power Stadium.

A Jamie Vardy own goal handed the Clarets the initiative in the 12th minute, before the former England striker put the ball in the right end to level. However, a scorcher from new boy Maxwell Cornet restored Burnley's lead before the break, before Vardy struck a leveller with just minutes remaining.

There was late drama as Chris Wood scored what looked like would be a late winner, but VAR ruled the goal out.

Leicester are 12th, while Burnley are in 19th.

Everton are up to fifth with a comfortable 2-0 win over Norwich, who remain bottom without a point.

Andros Townsend netted from the penalty spot in the 29th-minute to give Everton the breakthrough and after the restart Abdoulaye Doucoure made sure of the points, as the Toffees inflicted a sixth straight defeat on the Canaries.

Newcastle remain winless but just out of the drop zone in 17th after they played out a 1-1 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road.

Sean Longstaff's 23rd-minute opener was cancelled out by Ismail Sarr, as the Hornets moved into 11th.

Earlier in the day, Gabriel Jesus scored the decisive goal as Manchester City edged Chelsea 1-0, while Kortney Hause grabbed an 88th-minute winner as Aston Villa beat Manchester United for the first time since December 2009.

