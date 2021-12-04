Eddie Howe enjoyed his first win as Newcastle United manager as they defeated Burnley 1-0 on Saturday afternoon, while Brighton drew at Southampton.

Howe was appointed last month after a drawn-out process to replace former boss Steve Bruce, who was let go following the takeover by a Saudi-backed investment fund.

Ad

Since then the Magpies have continued their poor form that has left them under the threat of relegation, with the transfer market yet to be exploited by their new backers.

Premier League League leaders Chelsea stunned as strugglers Burnley snatch unlikely draw 06/11/2021 AT 14:25

However they finally have three points under their new man, courtesy of Callum Wilson’s 40th-minute strike against Sean Dyche’s men. Newcastle remain in 19th, level on 10 points with Burnley, who are directly above them in the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, there was late drama at St Mary’s as Brighton grabbed a late, late equaliser against Southampton.

The home side went ahead just before the half-hour mark through Armando Broja, and that appeared to be enough to secure all three points.

However Brighton forward Neil Maupay was on hand in the 98th minute to level and grab a point for Graham Potter’s men. The result leaves Brighton in ninth and Southampton 14th ahead of the rest of the weekend’s ties.

Premier League Burnley earn first win of the season, Southampton leapfrog Watford 30/10/2021 AT 21:21