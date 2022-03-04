Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick was giving away no clues about who would be appointed to the role in the summer.
The German manager joined on a short-term deal to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is also expected to be retained in some form for two more years after the season’s end.
He is believed to have some influence when it comes to the long-term transfer policy and also the appointment of the next United manager, with speculation that he would be interested in the job.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag are also reported to be under consideration.
Speaking at Friday’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby, Rangnick would not be drawn on the future of the club, but instead explained where he thought Liverpool and Manchester City had got things right.
"It is pretty easy in football," he said. "You need the best possible people, have a clear idea and stick to it.
"City and Liverpool have continuity and consistency on head coach for the past five or six years, and for me, Jurgen and Pep are the best two coaches on the planet.
"They have a very clear identity about how they want to play. This is the secret behind their success.
"This is what all the top clubs have in common and is something that needs to be developed at Manchester United."
