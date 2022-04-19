Ralf Rangnick believes there will be no quick-fix by appointing a new Manchester United manager, and that fundamental changes are required to bring success back to the club.

Erik ten Hag is widely expected to become the new boss, but the current interim manager warned against pinning hopes on one man to turn everything around.

"I know that for the future, and I think even more so for a big club like Manchester United, you can't put all those jobs and tasks and the whole responsibility only on the shoulder of one person - on the manager,” he said in a Q+A with Sky Sports

"I know Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea also have smart people who take care of recruitment, scouting, the medical department… I think this is also an issue for our club, where they have to pay attention to."

Rangnick will stay on at the club in a two-year consultancy role at the end of the season and says he has already offered feedback on areas to improve, but insists that is all on the backburner for now.

The German spoke about where the squad needs to be improved and stressed the need to be careful in their choices in the transfer market.

"I've done that already after the first couple of weeks and regularly since then," he added.

"I told the board members about what I have experienced so far, and what I think are the important things we have to pay attention to, and where we have to make sure that we maybe get better at.

"But right now, my full focus is on the remaining six games that we have to play and that we hopefully play as successful as we can be. All the rest has to wait until the end of the season."

"Yes, I think apart from the goalkeeping, we need to make sure that we improve the squad in all areas. To bring in players who really help the team to get better - again, it's about the profile. What kind of players do we need in order to play whichever kind of football we want to play?"

United’s next match is away to bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night, and Rangnick praised the club for their meticulous approach under Jurgen Klopp in recruiting players.

"With Liverpool, it's clear why they are playing as aggressive as they do - it's since Jurgen arrived. If you compare the squad that he inherited six years ago and compare it with the present, I think there are maybe four or five players still there.

“All the others signed since then have been signed exactly under those premises: how do we want to play? They have to be able and willing to run and sprint a lot. They have to be physical. They have to be technical. They have to be clinical. The profile for each position has been clear and that's why they are where they are.

“And, here at Manchester United, this hasn't been the case with every change of manager. New players came in, but it was not under that pre-condition of how do we want to play, and this is for sure something that needs to be changed in the future, but this doesn't help us.

“Now we have to play with the players that we have available and get the best out of them. It will be difficult for us at Anfield. We know that we have to raise our level to the highest possible that we can. Our ambition is to win that game, and this is how we are going into it."

