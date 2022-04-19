Haaland-City link-up soon?

They might not be winning the treble, but with the Premier League and Champions League still possible it would certainly be a mighty treble of sorts if Manchester City can win those two trophies and bag Erling Haaland this summer in the process.

The Mail have called the latest developments a “significant step” after City agreed terms over a paltry £500,000-a-week contract for the forward , whose £63m release clause at Borussia Dortmund has had the big clubs circling.

A player of that calibre is what any side needs, but arguably City more than most when it comes to the Champions League contenders.

The report suggests a deal could be finalised in the next week or so, and while talk of this transfer is nothing new, it is certainly starting to feel real.

This summer will be a rarity, too, with Haaland moving on and Kylian Mbappe also facing a huge decision on his future. Rarely do two players of such quality move on at the same time, and given the frightening prospect that neither have even reached their peak - coupled with the longevity of the 30-something forwards - the race to sign a 23-year-old Mbappe or 21-year-old Haaland is something you'll really want to win.

City and Real are leading the respective races, it would seem, and making moves that could have a major impact for years to come.

Big night for Liverpool

First things first, Liverpool will probably win. Now for the but…

You just never know. Despite the fact Liverpool are unbeaten in seven Premier League meetings with Manchester United, despite the fact United have failed to score in four of their past five Premier League matches at Anfield, despite the fact Liverpool are unbeaten at home in the league this season, it is the gripping nature of the Premier League and the wild rollercoaster ride that is Manchester United that has us thinking maybe. Just. Maybe.

Of course, a lot would have to go right, some luck, deflections, Liverpool red cards, maybe a slip, but it would just be very Manchester United in their unpredictable state to go and have a major say in a title race they aren't in.

It's another reminder of where they are at, another season where in April they are looking to influence a race they're watching from a distance, but in these matches it only takes a moment to swing the momentum and who's to say there won't be a surprise tonight.

Again, there probably won't be, but we'll be gripped as we watch it unfold.

Your pain is out pain, Ronaldo

Whether United will have Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks tonight remains to be seen, but given yesterday’s devastating news that one of his twins passed away during child birth then it would not be at all surprising.

United summed it up succinctly, "your pain is our pain", and the rest of the football world rallied behind Ronaldo too. Not an experience anyone should ever go through.

IN OTHER NEWS

Derby down

Never has a team and their manager been so widely praised after getting relegated - or from memory, at least.

But after Derby County succumbed to the inevitable yesterday it was seen as an almighty feat to have made it to mid-April and three games remaining before their fate was confirmed.

A 21-point deduction had given them virtually no chance in the Championship, but the points they picked up had them fighting for much longer than most would have imagined. The 52 points they've earned in matches would have comfortably been enough to stay up in normal circumstances, but not in this most turbulent of campaigns.

And so, still awaiting a takeover, Wayne Rooney's future depends on whether new owners come in. Despite Derby's drop, his stock has risen, and his desire to steer the club through the next season in League One I'd admirable as well.

"The club's future is in doubt, if [the takeover] doesn't happen my future is in doubt. So it has to,” he said.

"If it happens [the takeover], then I want to rebuild the club. You see the fans what it means to them every week, this is a special club, a big club we are all proud to be at and I want to be the one to bring the happy days back."

The major test would be a Premier League club coming calling, but he did not rush when there was an Everton vacancy, so it would be no surprise if he stayed true to his word here.

IN THE CHANNELS

This has amused us somewhat given its 'he's 28 until he's 29' vibes. When is a shot a shot? Does a cross ever count as a shot? Does a cross that turns out to be a goal go down as a shot? And if not, should it? Plenty of questions, but it would appear Bet365 went by Opta rules, and so we might just side with Joe and his pals on this one.

And wouldn’t you just know it, the debate opens up further… Claim it, Jack.

RETRO CORNER

Yes, you've probably seen it before, but yes, you should watch it again. And if you haven't, you're welcome. Diego Maradona, that warm-up, on this day in 1989.

COMING UP

The football, as we’ve mentioned. Follow Liverpool vs Manchester United right here tonight, it could be a goodun.

