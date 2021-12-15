Jacob Ramsey scored a spectacular opener at Carrow Road, while substitute Carney Chukwuemeka assisted Ollie Watkins' second.

And Gerrard was quick to praise the youth set-up in a week where the club lost players to both injury and Covid.

"The plan was to try and finish the game early and try to find the second goal earlier," he said.

"At 1-0 you always run the risk [of conceding] so it was nice to see Ollie finish it off. The academy deserves a lot of credit. We've some top coaches and we need to keep developing it as we want as many local, homegrown players that we can have.

It has been a challenging week. We lost one to injury, a couple to Covid and some members of staff as well.

Reflecting on his first month at the club, which has included four wins and two losses and propelled Villa into the top half of the table, Gerrard insisted he was pleased with his side's progress and their performance on Tuesday.

Jacob Ramsey Image credit: Getty Images

"It's been a positive start for me and we've started how we wanted to do and had some really tough games against (Manchester) City and Liverpool."

"The week has been challenging, losing staff and players and having to cancel the [training] session on Sunday, but I thought first half we were outstanding."

