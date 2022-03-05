Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel criticised fans who chanted the name of outgoing owner Roman Abramovich during a tribute to Ukraine ahead of their game with Burnley.

Last week Tuchel complained that criticism of Abramovich had spoiled the League Cup final against Liverpool, which they then lost.

However the German manager - who was previously at Paris Saint-Germain - continued to face down questions over the oligarch, who has regularly been linked to Russian president Vladimir Putin, and refused to address the subject at a press conference on Friday.

Ahead of the match at Turf Moor both sets of players came together in solidarity with Ukraine. However some Chelsea fans used the opportunity to chant Abramovich’s name, which followed on from messages on social media praising the billionaire, who has put the club and his London properties up for sale, with newspaper reports that he fears he will be targeted by sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tuchel said it was the wrong time to do such a thing by Chelsea fans, though he did not indicate when was the right time to glorify Abramovich.

“It’s not the moment to do this," Tuchel offered in a post-match press conference.

"Listen, if we show solidarity we show solidarity and we should do it together. We take the knee together and if an important person from our club or another club unfortunately dies, we show a minute of respect. It’s not the moment to give other messages. It’s the moment to show respect.

“We do this because this is what we are as a club. We show respect as a club and we need our fans to commit to this minute of applause. At this moment, we do it for Ukraine and there is no second opinion about the situation there. They have our thoughts and our support.

“We should stand together as a club. It’s not the moment for other messages.”

