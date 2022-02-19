Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said that just one win against Manchester City was ‘not good enough’ and the side would have to build on the three points.

The Londoners looked to have thrown away a potentially vital victory when Riyad Mahrez scored in injury time from the spot to level the scores at 2-2. However Harry Kane scored in the 95th minute to give them all three points.

Ad

Speaking after the game, Conte reflected on the rollercoaster match.

Premier League Guardiola praises ‘clinical’ Spurs after home defeat AN HOUR AGO

"It was an emotional game for sure. It was an exciting game,” he told Sky Sports.

"We played a good game. We followed a plan. Manchester City would keep the possession for 65 to 70 minutes for the game so we needed to be good tactically. But even when defending our first thought should be to attack.

"We created chances and scored good goals against a fantastic team.

"This win will give us more confidence. It wasn't simple to play Manchester City after three losses in a row.

"But this is a process, we are working very hard to improve this aspect. This type of game gives us confidence.”

Conte was relieved to end a three-game losing streak, saying: "First of all I hate to lose. Our reaction was important.

"The Premier League is very difficult. Every game you have to fight a lot. We are continuing to improve everything and every level we work very hard.

"Harry [Kane] is for sure an important player for us. Today our strikers played very well. Harry was very good at keeping the ball.

"I think the first goal was great because this goal is about our job and our work that we are doing every day.

"Only one win is not good enough. Don't forget we are coming off three losses. But a win against Manchester City is very good.

"We have a lot of space for improvement. This is one of the hardest working teams I have managed in my career."

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

Premier League Kane praises Spurs work-rate in 'crazy game' against City 2 HOURS AGO