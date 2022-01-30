Tottenham's out of favour winger Bryan Gil is reportedly on the verge of signing for Valencia on a loan deal.

Gil - who only joined Tottenham in the summer transfer window for a fee of £21m - has yet to start a Premier League match and, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old will join Valencia until the end of the season.

"Valencia are closing on Bryan Gil loan deal with Tottenham," tweeted Romano.

"Just waiting for final green light from Spurs to complete paperworks and sign as soon as possible."

The playmaker has a contract at Spurs until the end of the 2025-26 campaign and the club will be hoping a loan move back to Spain will re-ignite his form.

He arrived from Sevilla last July, with Erik Lamela going the other way, but has played just 86 minutes of league football across nine substitute appearances.

Meanwhile, fellow Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn could be set for a move to Ajax after all, reports Romano.

Ajax had an offer for the Netherlands international turned down earlier in the transfer window, but talks have reopened with Tottenham requesting €25m for his signature.

