Luis Diaz has been pictured in Liverpool colours for the first time as his £37 million move from Porto nears confirmation.

In a move that appears to be yet another masterstroke from the Reds' transfer hierarchy they snuck in ahead of Tottenham to land the 25-year-old, who has been in sensational form this term with 14 goals in just 18 league appearances.

The Colombian, in Argentina with his national team, was also seen signing his contract as the official announcement is set to be released on Sunday.

The full terms of the deal should be revealed by the Reds but they are believed to have tied down Diaz - known as 'Noodle' because of his wiry frame - to a five-year deal.

Diaz will provide healthy competition to a Liverpool frontline that has been decimated in recent weeks by the departure of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations, even if the pair - both in quarter-final action for their countries on Sunday - will return to England before too long, with the event reaching its conclusion on Sunday February 6.

