Tottenham travel to St James Park to face Newcastle in a match where many inside the ground may not be overly concerned about the final result.

The Magpies may be second bottom in the Premier League at present and could even prop up the table by the end of the weekend but there is a newfound optimism surrounding the club that sees the club and its supporters looking toward what will hopefully be a brighter long-term future.

The controversial takeover of the north east giants by the consortium including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has drawn a lot of justified questions and criticism but in pure football terms is set to have a transformative effect on the fortunes of the club.

Premier League Parker's Picks: Spurs to spoil Newcastle party, Leicester to beat Man Utd 3 HOURS AGO

A vocal and passionate fanbase has seen their side fade into mediocrity under the ownership of Mike Ashely and a hugely unpopular 14-year spell at the helm, witnessing two relegations to the Championship and a distinct lack of ambition to be better than a midtable side while in the top flight.

Fans have been clamouring for proper investment in the playing staff down the years but their appeals have largely fallen on deaf ears.

A club with a reputation historically for trying to play progressive football, there has been little reason for supporters to get excited about in recent years, in particular under the conservative approach of current manager Steve Bruce.

Despite the size of the club, Newcastle had failed to win a meaningful trophy for decades, yet fans have still mostly turned out in large numbers to back their team.

Now that is all set to change with the figures being bandied about in relation to the new owners fully expected to propel the club into footballing elite in both England and Europe.

Of course, there are a number of important questions regarding the identity of the people now running Newcastle but given the celebrations seen outside the ground when the deal was confirmed, it’s clear a lot of fans will be fully focused on what happens on the pitch above all else.

New Newcastle directors Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi at St. James Park Image credit: Getty Images

Parallels

The first game of the new era against Spurs is expected to generate a party atmosphere that is likely to reverberate across Tyneside and for the visitors, it will be difficult not to be a little envious.

There are a number of parallels to be drawn between the two clubs.

Like Newcastle, Spurs have a vocal and passionate fanbase but unlike the Geordies, have actually seen their club progress under the ownership of ENIC. A similarity does occur however in the sense that they too are frustrated at a perceived lack of ambition to take the next step.

Spurs failed to build on a second-place finish in 2017 and a Champions League final in 2019, and despite a brand spanking new stadium, have seen themselves drop down the league and out of Europe’s premier competition in recent years – a form of ‘relegation’ in itself.

Where investment in new players was quite clearly needed, ENIC and chairman Daniel Levy instead tightened the purse strings – something Toon fans can relate to.

Tottenham too have a reputation for playing good football that goes back decades but have been seen to compromise that in recent years with the managerial appointments of Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo who have shown themselves to be more defensively minded.

The lack of trophy-winning success at the club has also been well documented but like Newcastle, this hasn’t kept loyal fans away.

The takeover is likely to see an end to these parallels with Spurs sadly having to look on while their Premier League rivals overtake them and potentially embark on a period of unprecedented glory.

Tottenham fans protest the club's ownership Image credit: Getty Images

Protest

While many Spurs fans would have deep concerns over the new ownership of Newcastle, there will be a sense of resentment about the prospect of another team jumping the queue when not so long ago, they looked to be in a position of strength.

The ultimate insult will be if the Magpies then go and sign unsettled striker Harry Kane who has already make clear his desire to leave the club for a team with loftier ambitions.

Newcastle fans will understand when they see Tottenham fans protesting their ownership however, for the first time in years, the chants inside the ground of “We want Ashley out” will notable by their absence.

These chants will now likely to emanate from the upper tier of the Leazes Stand where away fans are housed, although the name ‘Ashley’ will be replaced by either ‘Levy’ or ‘ENIC’.

Naturally, there is no guarantee that Newcastle will go on to be the all-conquering side many expect them to be but if they do successfully capitalise on their recently acquired wealth, Spurs will understandably be left wondering how long they will have to wait for their time will come, if at all.

Premier League Newcastle confirm Bruce will take charge against Spurs - his 1000th game as a manager 5 HOURS AGO