Cristiano Ronaldo has heralded his return to Manchester United as a “dream come true”.

The 36-year-old completed his move to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day.

And the Portuguese star took to Instagram shortly after the announcement to pen a love letter to the club.

"Everyone who knows me, knows about my never-ending love for Manchester United," Ronaldo said.

"The years I spent in this club were absolutely amazing and the path we've made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution.

"I can't even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide.”

"It's like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Manchester United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands.

This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!

"I'm right here! I'm back where I belong! Let's make it happen once again!

“PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you…"

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, a Champions League and three domestic cups in his first stint at Old Trafford, before leaving the club for Real Madrid.

And United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is revelling in the opportunity to work with such a legend of the game.

"You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being.

"To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person.

I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad.

"Ronaldo's return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started."

