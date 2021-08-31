It has been quite possibly the most astonishing transfer window that we have ever seen.

In case you had forgotten the two best players in the world, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both switched teams. Messi has tried something new in Paris with PSG whilst Ronaldo is going familiar by returning back to Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have had a busy window, adding superstars Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane as well as Ronaldo. Their rivals in the Premier League have been active as well, with Chelsea bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge and Manchester City adding in Jack Grealish.

Elsewhere in Europe PSG brought in Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum as well as Messi. Bayern Munich strengthened with Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer whilst Roma brought in Tammy Abraham.

Premier League (window closes at 11pm)

Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus to Manchester United - £12.9m

Nikola Vlasic - CSKA Moscow to West Ham - £33.5m

Moise Kean - Everton to Juventus - loan

La Liga (window closes at 11pm)

Deals to follow...

Serie A (window closes at 7pm)

Bundesliga (window closes at 5pm)

Deals to follow...

Ligue 1 (window closes at midnight)

Deals to follow...

