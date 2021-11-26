Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has joked it is not good for the Premier League clubs that Ralf Rangnick is close to taking over at Manchester United, as he is an “outstanding coach”.

The 63-year-old is expected to take over as interim manager at Old Trafford until the end of the season, before moving into a role elsewhere at the club. He is currently at Lokomotiv Moscow as the head of sports and development.

Klopp views Rangnick as one of his inspirations, modelling much of his own tactical style on his fellow German, but he is now likely to become the boss at Liverpool's most fierce rivals.

“Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, to Manchester United,” Klopp said.

“He’s obviously a really experienced manager, built most famously two clubs from nowhere to proper threats and proper forces in Germany with Hoffenheim and Leipzig.

“There’s a lot of different jobs in football but his first concern was always being a coach, being a manager and that’s what his best skill is, obviously.

United will be organised, I think we should realise that and that’s obviously not good news for other teams.

“All the coaches in the world, we need time to train with our teams and Ralf will quickly realise there’s no time to train because we play all the time, so that makes it a bit trickier for him. A really good man, an outstanding coach.”

Speaking in his pre-match news conference ahead of facing Southampton in the Premier League, Klopp looked back at his previous dealings with Rangnick - and says he owes him a favour.

Manchester Utd close to signing Rangnick for interim role

“Wherever he was, he did an incredible job. He started early as a very, very young man at Stuttgart, coaching the second team and going from there.

“He went to Ulm and took them to the Bundesliga which was absolutely insane at that time.

“We faced each other when I was a very young coach when he was at Hannover. They always played our opponent a week after (us) so he called me, the young manager of Mainz and asked plenty of questions.

“I was happy big Ralf Rangnick was calling me but he got all the information they needed - they got promoted, we didn’t, so he owes me still something. In the football world in Germany he is very well regarded, and rightly so.”

