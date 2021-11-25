United linked with £33m Haidara

Manchester United’s expected new manager Ralf Rangnick may be tempted to bring in one of his former signings, according to The Mirror. The player in question is Amadou Haidara, a 23-year-old Mali midfielder who currently plays for RB Leipzig after moving from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago. Newcastle United were keen on the player last year, and he has a £33 million release clause.

Paper Round’s view: At £33m he would be a relatively affordable replacement for Paul Pogba, who is set to leave and has been hugely disappointing. The other players in a similar role, such as Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Fred are all not good enough and so bringing in the player this winter would help them build for the future and get rid of deadwood.

Manchester Utd close to signing Rangnick for interim role

Rangnick agrees six month deal

The Telegraph is one of a number of papers and outlets that are reporting that Rangnick has agreed to take over at Old Trafford. The former Red Bull man will take over for six months as United make plans for a permanent manager to step in this summer, and after then the German will be kept on as a consultant to help improve the infrastructure at the club.

Paper Round’s view: Bringing in someone who actually knows what they are doing when it comes to football just as Ed Woodward is stepping down can hardly be a coincidence. Woodward never let his control wane despite never showing he had the aptitude for running a football club, except perhaps when it came to signing sponsorship deals. Rangnick could be a sensible move.

Newcastle face competition for Nunez

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on Darwin Nunez, who would cost 150 million euros from Benfica if he were to leave in the winter transfer window. The Uruguayan international is just 22 but has impressed in Portugal and is attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs - Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan - as well as Manchester City.

Paper Round’s view: Newcastle seem to be taking the usual scattergun approach employed by most clubs when they get an influx of cash. While it might take time for things to settle down it will probably be enough to prevent them from being relegated, and then they can start to plan more sensibly for what will doubtless be termed the 'Eddie Howe revolution'.

Dortmund hope to keep Haaland

Borussia Dortmund want to retain Erling Haaland for one more season, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. The 21-year-old Norwegian international has a release clause of 75 million euros at the end of the season, and the German club would leave that unchanged. However they would like to roughly double his nine million euro salary in order to prevent the clause kicking in for a further season.

Paper Round’s view: If Haaland is content in Germany then staying for another year while Europe’s biggest clubs sort out their finances following the coronavirus pandemic might not be the worst idea. That would give them the chance to prepare a huge financial package when Haaland becomes available, something with Mino Raiola would probably not have a problem with.

