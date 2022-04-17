West Ham recovered from a goal down to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Burnley at the London Stadium, with the match marred by a nasty-looking injury to Ashley Westwood.

The Burnley midfielder left the pitch on a stretcher with a serious-looking leg injury following a collision with Nikola Vlasic, causing play to be halted for eight minutes.

West Ham began brightly, as Jarrod Bowen saw his first effort blocked before his second was kept out thanks to Nick Pope’s fine save.

But the managerless Clarets grew into the match, and they took the lead thanks to Wout Weghorst, who reacted quickest on the rebound after Jay Rodriguez headed Maxwel Cornet’s corner onto the bar.

Headed goals have become somewhat of a rarity for the Dutchman, with this his first in 35 appearances (13 for Burnley, 22 for Wolfsburg), since scoring against Stuttgart in April 2021.

Burnley had a chance to double their advantage when Cornet was brought down by Lukasz Fabianski inside the box, but the Ivorian squandered that gift by firing his penalty wide.

It was a missed opportunity which came back to haunt the visitors when Tomas Soucek diverted home Manuel Lanzini’s free-kick, which was ultimately enough to give the east Londoners a point.

Pope was in inspired form, and produced another fine stop to keep out Issa Diop’s header, before thwarting Michail Antonio in a one-v-one chance.

Burnley looked resolute under interim manager Mike Jackson and injured captain Ben Mee, but time is running out in their bid to secure Premier League survival.

The Lancashire side are three points adrift of safety having played a game more than Everton, and are back in action on Thursday when Southampton visit Turf Moor.

As for West Ham, the match was a come down from their stunning 3-0 Europa League quarter-final second leg win away at Lyon, but David Moyes’ side are still in mix for European qualification in seventh place.

