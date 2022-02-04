Declan Rice has poured cold water on a possible move north to one of the Premier League's super clubs by declaring he wants to stay close to his hometown of Kingston-upon-Thames in London.

Rice's performances in West Ham and England shirts over the last year have drawn significant attention to him, and there has been plentiful speculation over a move away from the London Stadium.

Ad

But Rice is clearly a man in tune with his life priorities.

League One Keane to hold talks with Sunderland over managerial vacancy - reports YESTERDAY AT 11:46

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap Extra, the 23-year-old said: "'I'm here [Kingston] all the time.

"I've always wanted to stay close to this place.

"I feel like I don't want to lose my roots."

With the town being just seven miles from Stamford Bridge, Rice grew up a fan of Chelsea and revealed he is in regular touch with a Blues legend.

"I feel like it's out there, everyone knows, it's well-documented [his Chelsea heritage, which included a spell in the club's academy as a boy]," Rice said.

"But I feel like when you play for a club like West Ham you become really affiliated to it, and there's part of me now - and my family as well - that is a massive West Ham fan.

"John Terry was my idol.

"For me growing up being a Chelsea fan, having a season ticket there, going to all the games, being in the academy.

"Just him, looking at him, everything was JT as a kid. JT [number] 26 on the back.

"Even when I was younger I said if I make it I want to be No. 26, but I feel like as I've got older now I've grown out of that - it would look a bit creepy.

"He was amazing for me when I got released as well, he picked up the phone - he didn't have to, I was only 14 at the time and I was speaking to my idol.

"We've got a good relationship."

- -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Premier League Premier League and UEFA taking legal advice over Terry's promotion of Ape Kids Club NFT 26/01/2022 AT 19:27