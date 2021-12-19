A patched-up Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Wolves at Molineux as the Blues lost yet more ground on leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea requested to have this match postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases but the request was rejected by the Premier League and Thomas Tuchel named only six substitutes for the match, with two goalkeepers on the bench.

Ad

Having bossed the midfield, Wolves were the better side in the first half and Daniel Podence thought he had given the hosts the lead with a simple tap in at the back post from Fernando Marcal's cross - but the offside flag was finally raised some 20 seconds later and the goal was ruled out.

Premier League Chelsea request to postpone Wolves match rejected by Premier League 3 HOURS AGO

Chelsea failed to register a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes. Indeed, they were fortunate not to be behind when Leander Dendoncker was left totally unmarked inside the visitors' penalty area to meet Podence's delivery but could only head straight at Edouard Mendy.

Saul Niguez replaced Trevor Chalobah in the centre of Chelsea's midfield at the start of the second half, while Mateo Kovacic was introduced for his first minutes since October and their presence enabled the Blues to enjoy much more possession and control.

However, despite their improved showing, chances were still at a premium and when Christian Pulisic finally got behind the Wolves defence goalkeeper Jose Sa would deny him.

The visitors continued to apply pressure in the final knockings but Wolves defended resiliently to claim a hard-fought point.

Third-placed Chelsea are now six points adrift of Man City who defeated Newcastle 3-0 at St James' Park. Wolves remain eighth, just two points shy of Manchester United in sixth.

TALKING POINT - Depleted Chelsea lose ground in title race

Chelsea were hoping to bounce back to winning ways after dropping points in three of their last four Premier League matches. However, missing the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner Callum Hudson-Odoi, it was always going to be a massive ask to beat a stubborn Wolves.

Without so many key players, they lacked their usual intensity and failed to create anything too clear cut. Tuchel was animated throughout and before kick-off the Chelsea boss admitted the club was "angry and disappointed" at the decision not to postpone the game.

Privately, he will have expected more from his side, but publically his ire will be directed at the Premier League. It's a damaging result and considering the relentless manner in which Manchester City are chalking up wins, six points is probably too much for Chelsea to make up in the title race.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Conor Coady (Wolves)

The 28-year-old led by example, helping to organise his defence and was just about everywhere across the backline to help his side keep another clean-sheet.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Mendy 6, Alonso 7, Rudiger 6, Silva 7, Chalobah 6, Azpilicueta 6, James 6, Kante 6, Pulisic 6, Mount 6, Ziyech 6.. subs: Kovacic 6, Niguez 7.

Wolves: Sa 7, Hoever 7, Kilman 6, Coady 8*, Saiss 6, Marcal 7, Dendoncker 6, Neves 6, Moutinho 6, Podence 7, Jimenez 7.. subs: Trincao N/A, Traore N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

16' - Goal ruled out! Podence taps home at the back post from Marcal's cross and believes he has given Wolves an early lead. However, the offside flag is raised some 20 seconds later and it's not going to count!

41' - Chance! Dendoncker is left totally unmarked inside the Chelsea penalty area and he's picked out perfectly by Podence's cross. He has time to control and shoot but opts to heads first time and it's straight at Mendy! What a chance for Wolves!

77' - Good save! Alonso's perfectly-weighted pass releases Pulisic who closes in on goal but Sa sticks out an arm and makes a crucial save to deny Chelsea the opener

Premier League 'We will not use it as an excuse' - Tuchel refuses to blame late Covid disruption after Chelsea held 16/12/2021 AT 23:15