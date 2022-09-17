Alexander Isak scored a second-half penalty to secure a 1-1 draw for Newcastle United at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Both sides were resuming their season after last weekend’s suspension of games due to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

It was a chance for Eddie Howe to face his former club Bournemouth as manager of his current side at St James’ Park, and the home side started brightest.

Newcastle hit the post twice in the first half as they looked the team most likely to open the scoring.

Full-back Kieran Trippier beat goalkeeper Neto with a free-kick, only to see his effort strike the outside of the post midway through the first half.

Just before the end of the first period, they went close again when Joelinton prodded a shot against the woodwork, before Neto pulled off an impressive stop to beat away Ryan Fraser’s strike.

Newcastle were looking for only their second win of the season, but they fell behind just after the hour mark when Jordan Zemura’s cross was turned in by Philip Billing.

Minutes later, Newcastle were level. Jefferson Lerma handled the ball in the box and Isak duly equalised from the spot.

The draw leaves Newcastle in 10th and Bournemouth 12th, both on eight points.

