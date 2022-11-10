Antonio Conte admits that Harry Kane is exhausted from a rigorous fixture schedule after being substituted in the second half of Tottenham’s Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest

Kane has been an ever-present figure in the Spurs side this season, making his 21st consecutive start for Spurs against Forest on Wednesday.

Ad

Conte praised his skipper’s selflessness and desire to help the team with the World Cup fast approaching, saying the rigours of the English game is taking its toll on the squad.

World Cup 'Don’t forget how far we’ve come!' – Crouch, Ferdinand and Cole on Southgate critics 3 HOURS AGO

"It was a problem of tiredness," Conte said. "It's only fatigue but it's normal because Harry played every game."

"Other players maybe they could tell me, 'I'm tired and don't want to play and help the team.'

"Another could be selfish and think for himself because in one week they have to play the World Cup. Instead, Harry Kane showed to be a really good man.

"But I repeat, it's normal, what's happening in this period."

Kane’s physical condition will be concerning for Gareth Southgate, who is certain to pick his skipper when revealing his 26-man squad on Thursday.

England begin their World Cup campaign on November 21 against Iran, with Kane now only two goals away from equalling Wayne Rooney’s Three Lions record. Southgate’s squad then face the USA four days later, ahead of a Home Nations tussle with Wales on November 29.

Meanwhile, it was a night to forget as a whole for Conte's men in the East Midlands, as goals from Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard sent Forest through to round four.

The defeat saw another potential avenue for a trophy disappear, with Tottenham last claiming a major honour in this competition back in 2008.

Spurs have now lost back-to-back games following a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, and will be eager to bounce back against Leeds United this Saturday.

Conte’s men currently sit fourth in the table and are eight points adrift of Arsenal having played a game more than their North London rivals.

'Build-up to the World Cup is strange' - England skipper Kane

They next face a Leeds side which has won their last two Premier League games, but Jesse Marsch’s side also exited the Carabao Cup on Wednesday following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Molineux.

Spurs are currently 12th in the table with 15 points from their 13 games played.

Transfers Ronaldo keen on PSG switch - Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO