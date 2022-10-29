Chelsea manager Graham Potter stressed that he has “nothing to apologise or say sorry for” after he was booed on his return to Brighton – a game his side lost 4-1

Potter left the Amex Stadium to become the new Chelsea boss at the beginning of September and returned to his old stomping ground on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run.

But Brighton emphatically inflicted a first defeat on their former manager, with new manager Roberto de Zerbi picking up his first win since being appointed Potter’s successor.

Leandro Trossard gave the hosts a fifth-minute lead before Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah own goals had Brighton winning 3-0 at the interval.

Kai Havertz’s header two minutes after the interval gave Chelsea hope, but Pascal Gross’s injury-time goal capped a miserable afternoon for Potter.

"I have nothing to apologise or say sorry for," said Potter, hitting back at the supporters who used to adore him.

Potter, who guided Brighton to ninth last season – the club’s highest ever position - added: "I think I did a good job at the club and left it in a good place but people are entitled to their opinions.

"It's part of the process. You have to suffer and feel pain in order to grow and get better. Nobody said we were the finished article. We have to take the pain today and learn from it."

On the 4-1 loss, Potter added: "Yes of course the scoreline and the defeat is a painful one. We didn't really recover. Once the crowd were so engaged it was a difficult one for us. The scoreline was painful. Brighton played a good game, especially in the first half.

"You can always look at goals and think you can do better. We have to take responsibility a bit in the first half. We have had a lot of football but that's no excuse. We couldn't quite get to that level. We didn't take our opportunities in attack and they did.

"We had some opportunities to attack them too but unfortunately we missed the pass or didn't execute, then the scoreline was a painful one. When you lose you can always do better."

