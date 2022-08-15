Steven Gerrard’s first fears have been realised after Aston Villa confirmed the news that Diego Carlos had ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Ad

Goals from Danny Ings and Emi Buendia were the difference at Villa Park, while a Lucas Digne own goal proved to be merely a consolation for the Toffees.

Premier League Ings and Buendia on target as Villa edge out Everton after late drama 13/08/2022 AT 10:50

“I'm extremely worried about that situation,” said Gerrard in the post-match quotes published by the Daily Mail

“We're going to send him for an MRI scan but it doesn't look good right now.

“It's around the ankle, Achilles area. You can see by the player and the man that he's not the type to go off easily.

“He looks concerned with it and the medical staff seem concerned and that's the reason why I'm worried about it.”

Carlos was a £26 million summer arrival from Sevilla and made his Villains debut in the 2-0 Premier League opening day defeat to Bournemouth on August 6.

“The player sustained the injury during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Everton. The player will require surgery and will then begin his rehabilitation programme.”

The 29-year-old now looks unlikely to feature again during this calendar year and may not make a return until nearer the end of the season.

According to the Mirror , this injury to Carlos may prompt Villa to return back to the transfer market in what has become somewhat of a problem position for Gerrard.

The impending absence of Carlos has put more scrutiny on fellow centre-back Tyrone Mings, after the England defender was stripped of the captaincy ahead of this season in favour of John McGinn.

Meanwhile, Kortney Hause is also on the treatment table after being ruled out for up to six weeks following surgery on his right knee.

It means that Gerrard has been left with only two fit recognised centre-backs: Mings and Calum Chambers.

Villa are back in action on Saturday when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, following one win and one defeat in their opening two Premier League fixtures.

Euro 2022 Popp and Mead on menu as Germany book ‘great football feast’ with England – The Warm-Up 28/07/2022 AT 05:57