Cristiano Ronaldo has accused Manchester United of "betraying" him and alleges manager Erik ten Hag is among a number of people trying to force him out of the club.

Ronaldo sat down with TV presenter Piers Morgan for an exclusive interview set to be broadcast in full later in the week, but in an early clip, the Portuguese forward expressed dismay at his supposed treatment at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old, who re-joined the club for a second spell in 2021, has fallen foul of summer appointment Ten Hag and was dropped from the side for disciplinary issues in recent weeks.

Ronaldo had been linked with a move away from the club last summer, but was forced to remain at Old Trafford due to a lack of concrete interest elsewhere.

The player told Morgan he believes the club are trying to "force him out".

“Yes,” Ronaldo admitted. “Not only the coach but another two or three guys there around the club.

“I felt betrayed.”

Asked if he thought United were trying to "get rid" of him, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner responded: “Honestly, I shouldn’t say that, I don’t know.

“Listen, I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes I feel betrayed. And I felt some people don’t want me here. Not only this year but last year too.”

Ronaldo initially joined United in 2003, helping the club to three league titles and a Champions League title before moving to Real Madrid in 2009.

The Portuguese star had a fruitful spell in the Spanish capital where among other achievements, he became the club’s all-time top scorer before joining Juventus in 2018.

After three years in Italy, Ronaldo made an emotional return to Manchester but despite 24 goals last season, the move has turned sour.

Ronaldo has made just five starts this season, scoring once, and did not feature in United's latest match, a 2-1 win over Fulham.

