Arsenal v Nottingham Forest live: Gunners can return to the top of Premier League table with win

Premier League / Matchday 14
Emirates Stadium / 30.10.2022
Arsenal
Completed
5
0
Nottingham Forest
    Nadeem Badshah
    By
    Nadeem Badshah
    Updated 30/10/2022 at 15:52 GMT
    90'+3
    FULL TIME:
    Five-star Arsenal cruise to victory. A double for Nelson, who replaced the injured Saka, a header from Martinelli and stunning strikes from Partey and Odegaard sealed the rout. Thanks for following the game with us..
    90'
    ADDED TIME:

    We will have 3 added minutes. Forest cannot wait for this game to end.
    88'
    CHANCE!
    Jesus has a shot blocked, the rebound falls to Partey who whacks his effort into row Z.
    85'
    CLOSE!
    From a corner, White flicks on Vieira's delivery and Jesus cannot get a toe in at the far post. The Brazilian desevres a goal for his linkup play.
    83'
    TABLE:
    Arsenal will go 2 points clear of man City at the top, Forest remain bottom.
    81'
    SUB:
    O'Brien replaces Kouyate.
    78'
    Martin Ødegaard
    Goal
    Martin Ødegaard
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots2
    Free Kicks3
    GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
    Jesus to Odegaard who rifles it into the top corner from the edge of the box. What. A. Strike.
    76'
    CLEANSHEET?
    Arteta will be looking for a cleansheet as it has been a while.
    74'
    MORE SUBS:
    Xhaka and Saliba are replaced by Tierney and Nketiah.
    71'
    ARSENAL'S ATTACKING INTENT:
    The Gunners still look hungry for more goals here. They are in total control despite all the subs.
    67'
    CHANCE!
    Sublime ball over the top from Partey to Jesus and his shot is saved at his feet by Henderson.
    65'
    CHANCE!

    From a corner, Vieira with a volley which flies wide.
    63'
    SUBS:
    Williams and Worrall are on for the visitors.
    62'
    SUB:

    Tomiyasu makes way for Soares. Arsenal can afford to rest a few now.
    62'
    SUB:

    Martinelli makes way for Vieira.
