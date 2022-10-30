Arsenal v Nottingham Forest live: Gunners can return to the top of Premier League table with win
Premier League / Matchday 14
Emirates Stadium / 30.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
90'+3
FULL TIME:
Five-star Arsenal cruise to victory. A double for Nelson, who replaced the injured Saka, a header from Martinelli and stunning strikes from Partey and Odegaard sealed the rout. Thanks for following the game with us..
90'
ADDED TIME:
We will have 3 added minutes. Forest cannot wait for this game to end.
We will have 3 added minutes. Forest cannot wait for this game to end.
-
88'
CHANCE!
Jesus has a shot blocked, the rebound falls to Partey who whacks his effort into row Z.
85'
CLOSE!
From a corner, White flicks on Vieira's delivery and Jesus cannot get a toe in at the far post. The Brazilian desevres a goal for his linkup play.
83'
TABLE:
Arsenal will go 2 points clear of man City at the top, Forest remain bottom.
81'
SUB:
O'Brien replaces Kouyate.
Off
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Nottingham Forest
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Lewis O'Brien
Nottingham Forest
-
Image credit: Getty Images
-
78'
Goal
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Free Kicks3
GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
Jesus to Odegaard who rifles it into the top corner from the edge of the box. What. A. Strike.
76'
CLEANSHEET?
Arteta will be looking for a cleansheet as it has been a while.
74'
MORE SUBS:
Xhaka and Saliba are replaced by Tierney and Nketiah.
Off
William Saliba
Arsenal
Fouls1
Free Kicks2
On
Kieran Tierney
Arsenal
71'
ARSENAL'S ATTACKING INTENT:
The Gunners still look hungry for more goals here. They are in total control despite all the subs.
-
67'
CHANCE!
Sublime ball over the top from Partey to Jesus and his shot is saved at his feet by Henderson.
65'
CHANCE!
From a corner, Vieira with a volley which flies wide.
From a corner, Vieira with a volley which flies wide.
63'
SUBS:
Williams and Worrall are on for the visitors.
Off
Renan Lodi
Nottingham Forest
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
On
Neco Williams
Nottingham Forest
62'
SUB:
Tomiyasu makes way for Soares. Arsenal can afford to rest a few now.
Tomiyasu makes way for Soares. Arsenal can afford to rest a few now.
Off
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Arsenal
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Free Kicks2
On
Cédric Soares
Arsenal
62'
SUB:
Martinelli makes way for Vieira.
Martinelli makes way for Vieira.
Off
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
Goals1
On target2
Offsides1
Free Kicks1
On
Fábio Vieira
Arsenal
-