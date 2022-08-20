Bournemouth v Arsenal LIVE: Quick-fire Odegaard brace puts Gunners on course to maintain 100% record in the Premier League
Premier League / Matchday 3
Vitality Stadium / 20.08.2022
Live
30'
HALF HOUR MARK
Thirty minutes played, fifteen minutes until the break.
Arsenal almost break through the Cherries defence again, but the move is thwarted before the Gunners could cause any further damage.
Arteta will be pleased with the intensity shown by his team, while Parker will likely be disappointed with the early goals conceded.
27'
YELLOW CARD FOR ZEMURA
The Bournemouth man challenges Saka from behind and concedes a free-kick to Arsenal in a dangerous area just outside the box.
Arsenal cannot make the most of the set-piece opportunity however, Zemura is the first man to have his name taken by referee Craig Pawson.
Almost half an hour played in this one.
25'
WORKING HARD
Bournemouth are certainly working hard to pressure Arsenal, chasing down loose balls and trying to make things happen when they do get hold of the ball.
They are getting little change out of Arsenal at the moment though, with the visitors taking full control of proceedings with that quick-fire Odegaard brace.
Can the Cherries reduce the deficit before the break?
20'
WAITING IN THE WINGS
Bournemouth are yet to ask any serious questions of Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal, the man between the sticks has been a spectator so far.
The England stopper has opted for no cap for the moment, which is a brave move with the south coast sun beating down on the players.
Arsenal have a free-kick with Mepham going through the back of Jesus.
17'
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Here is the second goal for Arsenal with Odegaard doing the business again.
Some nice build-up play once more and the Norwegian helps himself.
Electric start for the Gunners!
15'
GOAL CAM
Let's take a look at Arsenal's opening goal, shall we?
Some lovely build up and a composed finish.
Jesus, Martinelli and Odegaard all contributing to this one.
13'
CUTTING EDGE
There is a newfound swagger about Arsenal in the first few games of this season, they are oozing confidence and not to purposefully single anyone out, but Jesus has been involved in everything good the Gunners have done so far.
Many raised eyebrows when Arteta named Odegaard as the new captain however, he is leading by example this evening.
Bournemouth are in for a long evening at this rate.
10'
GOAL! BOURNEMOUTH 0-2 ARSENAL (ODEGAARD)
Well, they are not messing about are they? Odegaard has bagged a brace in the tenth minute and doubled Arsenal's lead!
Jesus was about to pull the trigger after some nice build up play from Saka and White, but Odegaard nipped in and fired past Travers once more.
Two to the good for Arsenal!
4'
GOAL! BOURNEMOUTH 0-1 ARSENAL (ODEGAARD)
Brilliant from Arsenal and they have broken the deadlock inside five minutes courtesy of club captain, Martin Odegaard.
Jesus is instrumental in the build-up, a brilliant run forward before picking out Gabriel Martinelli whose shot is saved by Mark Travers, but falls to Odegaard who does the rest from close-range.
First-blood to the Gunners!
3'
BLINDING START
Ben White wins a free-kick under pressure for Arsenal inside his own half, he was running a risk there but didn't seem to break a sweat.
It's been a blinding start, but probably because of the sharp sunlight that is covering three quarters of the playing surface.
Not that anyone is complaining, of course, wonderful conditions and hopefully we'll have a fixture to match.
1'
HERE WE GO!
Arsenal get the game underway in their pink alternate strip, while Bournemouth are dawning their traditional red and black stripes.
Aaron Ramsdale is welcomed back to Bournemouth who played an important part in the goalkeeper's development and subsequent rise.
Parker and Arteta are the Premier League's two youngest managers and they go head-to-head this evening.
17:25
IT'S NEARLY TIME!
Let the talking stop and the football begin, we are nearly ready for kick-off now! Bournemouth are looking for back-to-back home league wins, while Arsenal will be hoping for maximum points from their opening three matches.
We are nearly ready to get going!
17:20
TEN MINUTE ALERT!
Kick-off edges closer and is now just ten minutes away!
The players will shortly be gathered in the tunnel, ready to walk out onto the turf amid a cauldron of noise generated from both sets of supporters.
The on-field referee today is Craig Pawson, while Paul Tierney heads up VAR duties.
17:15
LONG TIME, NO SEE
Bournemouth and Arsenal last met in the Premier League back on Boxing Day of 2019 where they shared the points in a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium.
Dan Gosling gave the Cherries a first half lead which was cancelled out by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the second.
We’ve been through a lot since then and much has changed, so what will the outcome be in two hours time?
17:10
CHERRIES BACK ON TOP
Bournemouth are back in the top-flight of English football and returned with a bang when they secured a 2-0 opening day victory over Aston Villa on home turf.
The defeat to Manchester City last weekend was a learning curve, which Scott Parker will have taken a lot from ahead of the visit of Arsenal this evening.
Many are tipping the Cherries to go down this season, but kick starting the season with victory over an established Premier League side like Aston Villa showed that Bournemouth are going to fight to prove their doubters wrong.
A result this evening would be a huge confidence boost for the Cherries, who were looking fairly relaxed as they arrived at the stadium earlier on...
17:05
COUNTDOWN TO KICK-OFF!
The clock continues to tick down towards kick-off and we are now just under half an hour from getting going! The teams are going through their respective warm-up routines as the atmosphere starts to build.
Bournemouth are looking to stop Arsenal from maintaining their 100% record in the Premier League this season, while aiming to make the Vitality a fortress in their bid to remain in the division come May.
17:00
GAME CHANGER
One of the big talking points relating to Arsenal this summer has been the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.
The Brazilian has not disappointed and in fact, he has thrived in the early stages of his Gunners career - adapting to his new role very nicely.
He was electric in the opening match against Crystal Palace, before netting twice against Leicester at the Emirates last weekend.
Jesus is being described as the signing of the summer and if he can put together a rich vein of form, he could be the key to Arsenal's success this season.
Arteta will be relying on Jesus to bring goals to the Gunners armoury as they look to go one step further and achieve a top four finish this season.
Image credit: Getty Images
16:55
MILESTONE REACHED
It's a special day for Arsenal's Bukayo Saka who is making his 100th Premier League appearance for the Gunners today.
The first came against Fulham back in 2019 and three years later, Saka makes it 100 - congratulations to a fantastic young talent.
Can he mark the occasion in positive fashion this evening?
16:50
SUNNY DOWN SOUTH
A picturesque setting at the Vitality Stadium for this evening.
The sun is shining, the pitch is glistening, some lovely conditions for football.
Who is going to shine and steal the headlines in this one?
16:45
DIFFERENT APPROACHES
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker makes three changes to the side who started the 4-0 defeat at Manchester City last weekend. Defender Marcos Senesi is awarded his first start after joining from Feyenoord, while Philip Billing and Jordan Zemura are given the nod. Lewis Cook, Jack Stacey and Ryan Christie drop to the bench.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta names an unchanged team from the 4-2 victory over Leicester City at the Emirates last time around. One notable addition is that of new midfielder Fabio Vieira, who takes his place on the bench after signing from Porto this summer. Arsenal fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of him this evening.