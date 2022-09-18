Brentford v Arsenal: The Gunners dominating at the Brentford Community Stadium with a chance to go top of the Premier League

Premier League / Matchday 8
Gtech Community Stadium / 18.09.2022
Brentford
Completed
0
3
Arsenal
    Live
    Live Updates
    Sam Rooke
    By
    Sam Rooke
    Updated 18/09/2022 at 12:55 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90'
    FULL TIME
    All too easy for Arsenal as Brentford go missing from start to finish.
    90'
    JESUS DOWN WITH CRAMP
    The Brazilian needs a stretch.
    90'
    FOUR MINUTES ADDED TIME
    The agony is prolonged a little more for Brentford.
    90'
    PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY IS MADE
    Ethan Nwaneri becomes the youngest player in Premier League history, as Arsenal introduce the 15-year-old who was born after they made their move the Emirates.
    Fábio Vieira
    Off
    Fábio Vieira
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks1
    Ethan Nwaneri
    On
    Ethan Nwaneri
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    87'
    Live comment icon
    JESUS TESTS RAYA
    The Brazilian bodies a Brentford defender but escapes a foul and is free to shoot from close range, but Raya saves well.
    85'
    NKETIAH CHARGES INTO THE BOX
    Arsenal continue to search for another goal, but Brentford are keeping them out for now.
    83'
    GABRIEL TAKES GOAL KICK
    Ramsdale is incapable of doing the honours, so the Brazilian deputises.
    82'
    RAMSDALE DOWN FOR TREATMENT
    The crowd don't believe that the English keeper is actually injured, but he is undergoing treatment.
    80'
    PENALTY DENIED
    Ivan Toney goes down and the referee initially awards a Brentford penalty, but the assistant flags for offside.
    78'
    DOUBLE SUB FOR ARSENAL
    Lokonga and Nketiah on for Partey and Martinelli.
    Thomas Partey
    Off
    Thomas Partey
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Fouls against1
    Albert Sambi Lokonga
    On
    Albert Sambi Lokonga
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    76'
    MBEUMO OFF FOR WISSA
    Another roll of the dice from Brentford.
    Bryan Mbeumo
    Off
    Bryan Mbeumo
    Brentford
    Brentford
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    Free Kicks1
    Yoane Wissa
    On
    Yoane Wissa
    Brentford
    Brentford
    73'
    MIDFIELD CHAOS
    Neither side can hold the ball at the moment.
    71'
    ARSENAL TAKING RISKS
    The back four are getting themselves in trouble as Brentford press forward. A couple of dangerous turnovers in the last few minutes.
    70'
    Live comment icon
    DAMSGAARD DENIED
    The substitute races onto a through ball in the Arsenal box and almost has an instant impact, but Ramsdale gets down well to make the save.
    69'
    JENSEN CAN'T CONTINUE
    Shandon Baptiste is on in place of the Dane who does at least walk of under his own power.
    Mathias Jensen
    Off
    Mathias Jensen
    Brentford
    Brentford
    Fouls1
    Offsides1
    Free Kicks2
    Corners2
    Shandon Baptiste
    On
    Shandon Baptiste
    Brentford
    Brentford
    67'
    JENSEN DOWN WITH KNEE ISSUE
    Mathias Jensen requires treatment after clashing knees in a challenge.
    66'
    Live comment icon
    RAYA DENIES SAKA
    A lovely shot after a long passing sequence from Arsenal is tipped away by Brentford's keeper at full stretch.
    64'
    PARTEY ALMOST IN TROUBLE
    A bad touch from the Arsenal midfielder almost plays Brentford in, but the Gunners scramble to cover.
    63'
    DOUBLE SUB FOR BRENTFORD
    Davilva and Janelt are withdrawn in favour of Damsgaard and Onyeka.
    Can the subs get a foothold for Brentford in this game?
    Vitaly Janelt
    Off
    Vitaly Janelt
    Brentford
    Brentford
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Frank Onyeka
    On
    Frank Onyeka
    Brentford
    Brentford
    61'
    SALIBA HAMMERS CLEAR
    No nonsense defending from the Frenchman who hoofs the ball out of play.