Brentford v Brighton LIVE - Updates as European-chasing Seagulls visit out-of-form Bees
Premier League / Matchday 11
Gtech Community Stadium / 14.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
19:00
HELLO AND WELCOME!
... to Eurosport's LIVE text coverage of Brighton's visit to Brentford. The Seagulls are in with a chance of breaking into the Premier League top six with a win here, while Brentford could leapfrog Liverpool into the top half of the table if they pick up three points. Stay tuned for all the updates, with kick off at 20:00 BST. Team news is on the way.
Image credit: Getty Images