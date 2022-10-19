Brentford v Chelsea - Potter drops first points as Chelsea boss, Gallagher off injured
Premier League / Matchday 12
Gtech Community Stadium / 19.10.2022
21:42
Brentford halt Chelsea’s PL winning run
FULL TIME
MAYBE JUST A FAIR RESULT
A fine game even without the goals. Thanks for following the match with us.
90+4'
GOOD SAVE FROM RAYA
Kovacic plays in Chukwuemeka in the area and from a narrow angle he drives a low shot at goal which Raya saves with his feet.
89'
PULISIC SHOOTS FROM LONG RANGE
But although it is swerving in the air, Raya punches away the effort right in front of him.
85'
CHALLENGE FROM PINNOCK DENIES STERLING
A nice ball from Aubameyang but the Brentford man makes a key challenge,
83'
KEPA DENIES TONEY
A goal seemed certain when Wissa found him in the penalty area but Toney's first touch was heavy and then Kepa came out to block his effort.
81'
AUBAMEYANG ON FOR HAVERTZ
Can he get the winner?
79'
CRUCIAL TOUCH FROM PINNOCK
Lovely run, turn and square ball from Pulisic into the path of Havertz but Pinnock raced back into the box to steer the ball away.
76'
HENRY SHOOTS FROM A NARROW ANGLE
He was played in by Wissa and if not for a touch from Azpilicueta it might have hit the target rather than the side-netting
73'
JENSEN ALSO LEAVES THE FIELd
Dasilva comes on for him.
72'
MBEUMO OFF FOR BRENTFORD
He is replaced by Wissa.
69'
HAVERTZ GETS A SHOT IN
It is straight at Raya though and he punches away the effort above his head.
64'
PULISIC DRIBBLES INTO THE BOX AND SHOOTS
But the ball strikes Mee in the face and is cleared.
62'
CUCURELLA, MOUNT AND BROJA OFF
Pulisic, Chukwuemeka and Sterling on.
60'
ONYEKA COMES OFF FOR BAPTISTE
Brentford's first substitution.
59'
JANELT GETS FREE IN BOX
But his effort is blocked by Koulibaly.
57'
KOVACIC SENDS A BALL OVER THE TOP FOR MOUNT
But it is just too far in front of the England man who cannot keep the ball in play,
51'
MBEUMO TURNS PROVIDER
He crosses from the left flank and Toney tries to flick a headr at goal at the front post but steers it wide.
50'
GREAT CHANCE FOR MBEUMO
A perfect cross fromt he right flank from Roerslev but Mbeumo heads the ball straight at Kepa.
48'
BROJA GETS BALL IN DANGEROUS POSITION
But he dallies in possession and Brentford eventually clear.