Brighton v Chelsea Live: Graham Potter's Blues go chasing a top four place as he faces former club Brighton for the first time
Premier League / Matchday 14
Amex Stadium / 29.10.2022
Live
85'
DANGEROUS ZIYECH FREE KICK
Sanchez came and missed but there was no Chelsea player there to put it away.
83'
LOFTUS-CHEEK WINS DANGEROUS FREE KICK
The England midfielder has switched to right-back in this second half and is doing well down the flank.
82'
TROSSARD HARSHLY JUDGED?
The Belgian looked to have fairly won possession, but it's given as a foul.
79'
TWO MORE CHELSEA SUBS
Pulisic and Gallagher are off for Ziyech and Broja.
Off
Conor Gallagher
Chelsea
Assists1
On target2
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Hakim Ziyech
Chelsea
78'
ANOTHER BRIGHTON CHANCE
Estupinan sends in a dangerous cross and Webster wins the header, but the chance needed someone else to put it away.
77'
WHAT A CHANCE ENCISO
The Brighton teenager knocks the ball beyond Chalobah near midfield and races in behind. With Trossard in space on his right, Enciso decides to try to shoot through Thiago Silva and the chance goes begging.
76'
ENCISCO TAKES ON MENDY
The Brighton forward had support but uncorked a powerful shot from distance. Mendy was comfortable making the save, though.
74'
LAMPTEY GIVES IT AWAY
The full-back's first touch is an underhit pass which Aubameyang snaps up. Chelsea can't make the chance count, but Brighton need to be careful.
73'
MITOMA SUBBED OFF FOR LAMPTEY
The former Chelsea man is on in place of the impressive Japan winger.
Off
Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
Assists1
Fouls1
Corners1
On
Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
71'
AUBAMEYANG CAUGHT ON THE BALL
The Gabonese striker was winding up to shoot but Brighton's defence surged to rob him of possession.
70'
CHILWELL FLASHES SHOT ACROSS GOAL
The Chelsea full-back might have been caught in two minds there as he puts his shot well off target.
70'
AUBAMEYANG DENIED
The ex-Barcelona striker tries a shot from the left and Sanchez can only push it out for a corner.
69'
BRIGHTON FORCE CHELSEA BACK
The visitors have to go all the way back to Mendy as Brighton press as a unit.
68'
ENCISO CAUSING TROUBLE
The young Brighton attacker is causing panic in the Chelsea defence with his energetic pressing.
67'
CHELSEA FORWARD IN NUMBERS
Six Blues in the Brighton box as they look to get a crucial second.
66'
DUNK BULLIES PULISIC
The American winger tries to race by him, but Dunk isn't having it. He wins back the ball and then wins a goal kick by hitting Pulisic with his clearance.
65'
MENDY GIVES IT AWAY
The big Chelsea keeper plays it out straight to a Mitoma. The Japan winger finds Trossard but the Belgian can't get power behind his shot and Mendy cleans up.
64'
BRIGHTON MAKE THEIR OWN CHANGE
Adam Lallana comes off and Julio Enciso is on for his Premier League debut.
63'
DOUBLE SUB FOR CHELSEA
It's Aubameyang on for Sterling, and Chilwell for Cucurella.
Off
Raheem Sterling
Chelsea
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
Corners3
On
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea
63'
SANCHEZ DENIES STERLING
The England man is racing into the box chasing a lovely ball, but Sanchez lunges desperately and gets a touch on the ball.