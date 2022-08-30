Leeds vs Everton live: Visitors make one change as they search for first win
Premier League / Matchday 5
Elland Road / 30.08.2022
Advertisement
Ad
19:55
ATMOSPHERE BUILDING AT A SUNNY ELLAND ROAD
Kick off is just five minutes away
19:48
LEEDS' MIDWEEK PROBLEMS
Leeds haven't won a midweek match since November! Can they change that tonight?
19:44
ELSEWHERE TONIGHT
This game kicks off at 8pm, but there's Premier League action just getting underway. Follow our coverage of Southampton vs Chelsea hereSouthampton v Chelsea: Live Premier League updates as Reece James misses out, Hakim Ziyech &
19:42
LAMPARD LOOKING FOR A REPEAT
Frank Lampard's first Premier League game as Everton boss was a 3-0 victory over Leeds back in February, with goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon. He could do with a similar result tonight
19:38
LEEDS KEEN TO BOUNCE BACK
Leeds have had an impressive start to the campaign, picking up seven points from their opening three matches, before losing to Brighton at the weekend - Pascal Struijk is now desperate to bounce back
19:35
CAN EVERTON GET THEIR FIRST WIN?
Everton have picked up just two points from their opening four games, which is their worst start to a Premier League season since 2010/11, when they also lost their fifth game
Image credit: Eurosport
19:31
ONE CHANGE FOR LEEDS
There's no Dan James for United, their only change from Saturday's defeat to Brighton. He's replaced by Luis Sinisterra, who makes his first start, who makes his first start after signing from Feyenoord
19:27
NO MAUPAY FOR EVERTON
Everton make one change, with Tom Davies replacing the injured Mason Holgate, leading to a change of formation for Frank Lampard as well. On top of that, the manager is without his new signing Neal Maupay, who hasn't gor Premier League clearance yet after his arrival from Brighton
19:23
TEAM NEWS - JAMES MISSES OUT FOR LEEDS
LEEDS: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Sinisterra, Adams, Aaronson, Roca, Harrison; Rodrigo...Subs: Klaesson, Drameh, James, Summerville, Froshaw, Klich, Greenwood, Bamford, Gelhardt /// EVERTON: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski; Mykolenko, Onana, Iwobi, Davies; Gordon, McNeil, Gray...Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allen, Gomes, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Welch
19:20
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to our coverage of tonight's Premier League clash between Leeds and Everton. The hosts are looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season, while the Toffees remain without a win. Team news coming up
Image credit: Getty Images