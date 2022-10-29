Leicester City v Manchester City live! - All the latest Kevin De Bruyne gives City the lead with free-kick!
Premier League / Matchday 14
King Power Stadium / 29.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: LEICESTER CITY 0-1 MANCHESTER CITY
City hold on and get a priceless three points here at the King Power due to a moment of brilliance from Kevin De Bruyne! Leicester had some good chances late on, but City get the job done!
Superb De Bruyne free-kick sends City back to Premier League summit
90+3'
CITY TRY TO COUNTER
The visitors try to counter directly from Leicester's corner, as De Bruyne is in acres of space down the right flank. He bears down on the penalty area, and tries to pick out Gundogan at the back post with a low ball across the face of goal, but he cannot quite reach it!
90+2'
WIDE!
Almost an own-goal! Tielemans' cross towards the back post sees Stones try to head it clear, but the ball instead bounces off Dias and floats narrowly wide of the post! Corner to Leicester.
90'
THREE ADDED MINUTES
Leicester have three minutes to try and find an equaliser.
88'
SAVE!
Another Leicester effort on goal! Maddison sets Leicester on another counter, which eventually sees the ball find Iheanacho inside the box. He knocks it past Dias very well and tries to fizz a low shot at goal towards the near post, but Ederson is there to make a comfortable stop to hold onto the ball.
86'
ANOTHER LEICESTER CHANCE!
The home side look dangerous following the tactical tweak by Rodgers and have another chance! They break quickly again down the right with Tielemans as he threads it forward to Iheanacho. He spins away from Cancelo to clip it into the box for Daka, but he plants a header straight at Ederson. The Zambian was unmarked!
84'
CHANCE FOR LEICESTER!
The hosts win a free-kick on the left-hand side outside the area. Maddison once again delivers in a wicked ball into the danger area as he finds Castagne at the near post, but he cannot get the contact on the ball he needs to glance it on, as it comes off his shoulder and ends up well-wide of the mark.
79'
TIELEMANS IS DOWN
The Belgian collided with his compatriot, De Bruyne, during an aerial challenge and the Leicester captain stays down to receive some treatment. Soon enough he is back on his feet and ready to rejoin the match.
77'
WIDE!
Leicester are now trying to put City under some pressure! Maddison does well to feed it into Iheanacho's path on the edge of the penalty area. The Nigerian elects to hit his shot first-time, but is bobbles just wide of the near post. Better from the home side.
77'
Manchester City
Off
Julián Álvarez
Manchester City
On
Phil Foden
Manchester City
76'
CLEARED!
Maddison whips one into the box. It is half-cleared by Dias and it lands at the feet of Iheanacho. His first touch hits Silva, and there are half-hearted shouts for a penalty but nothing is given by Rob Jones in the middle.
74'
FREE-KICK
Leicester have a free-kick from the left-hand flank. Barnes runs onto a loose ball to Dias, but the City man clears it with a high boot and the home side have a chance.
72'
Manchester City
City also make a change as Dias replaces Akanji at the back.
Off
Manuel Akanji
Manchester City
On
Rúben Dias
Manchester City
72'
Leicester City
Off
Çaglar Söyüncü
Leicester City
On
Patson Daka
Leicester City
71'
Leicester City
Off
Jamie Vardy
Leicester City
On
Kelechi Iheanacho
Leicester City
69'
Leicester City
BETTER FROM LEICESTER
Tielemans gets his head up and lifts the ball into the box. Maddison does well and makes a good run off the ball behind Laporte, but he cannot quite reach the pass as Ederson gets there before him.
It looks like Leicester will be making a double change and going to a back four imminently as Daka and Iheanacho look poised to join the action. Vardy and Soyuncu are coming off.
67'
END-TO-END
The game seems to be opening up a bit like it did in the first half. Cancelo makes a great run doen the left, as he weaves his way past three Leicester defenders to get into the penalty area, but he is cut off by Amartey. Leicester then attempt to break away themselves as Maddison tries to tee up Barnes on the counter, but he is tripped before anything can materialise.
61'
Manchester City
ANOTHER SCARE FOR FOXES!
Cancelo is getting in some dangerous positions and also delivering in some good deliveries into the box. This time, he clips in a cross towards the far post, and Silva does well to peel off the back of Justin. However, he cannot sort out his feet and the ball bounces straight out of play.
57'
ALMOST!
Cancelo finds himself in some space down the left-hand side and delivers in a nice cross towards the box. Grealish flicks it on in the centre, but it is too far ahead of Bernardo Silva, as he would've had a tap-in if his team-mate got it right.
53'
Leicester City
WHAT A SAVE!
Leicester have a brilliant chance! Maddison's free-kick is floated to the edge of the box for Tielemans to hit, and the Belgian smacks it on the volley towards goal. It is dipping and looks to be going in, but Ederson reacts to get a fingertip on it to divert it onto the crossbar before it goes out of play. What a goal that would've been!