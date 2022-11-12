Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE! Darwin double gives Reds boost before break
Premier League / Matchday 16
Anfield / 12.11.2022
FULL TIME
THE GAME WAS OVER AT HALF TIME REALLY
But both sides will take something from the game. Nathan Jones will be happy the way his side battled until the end and the Reds pleased they narrow the gap between themselves and some of those above.
90+1'
SOUTHAMPTON AGAIN THREATENING
But van Dijk calmly heads the ball back to his goalkeeper.
87'
CARVALHO, TSIMIKAS AND PHILLIPS COME ON
They replace Nunez, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold.
81'
LAVIA COMES OFF FOR ARIBO
77'
ADAMS WITH ANOTHER CHANCE
A smart header from six yards out but Alisson once more was ewqual to the effort.
76'
FIRMINO OFF FOR OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN
It has been a fine game from the Brazilian.
73'
LYANCO ON FOR BELLA-KETCHOP FOR SAINTS
72'
VAN DIJK HEADS WIDE
Another fine cross from Robertson and the centre back was still up from a free kick but could not steer his header on target.
68'
ELLIOTT COMES OFF TO APPLAUSE FROM HOME FANS
Milner replaces him, making his 600th appearance.
66'
SALISU GOES INTO THE BOOK
He clattered Eliiott just after the young Red shifted the ball away from him.
63'
GREAT CHANCE FOR EDOZIE
He and Adams exchange passes in the area but the young substitute's effort is blocked by Alisson.
62'
SALAH THROUGH ON GOAL
He slips as he was shooting under pressure from Salisu. He wants a penalty but nothing doing.
59'
TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR SOUTHAMPTON
Edozie, Walcott and Maitland-Niles come on.
Caleta-Car, Stuart and Adam Armstrong leave the field.
55'
WHAT A MISS FROM SALAH
A trademark pin-point cross from Alexander-Arnold but Salah's body is not facing the right way and he heads high over the bar from six yards.
50'
FIRMINO MEETS ROBERTSON'S CORNER
And he makes good contact with it but heads a yard over the bar.
47'
NICE THROUGH-BALL FROM LAVIA
But Adam Armstrong's shot is straight at Alisson.
46'
LIVERPOOL GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY!
HALF TIME
LIVERPOOL FINDING SOME FLUENT FORM
Nunez has a big smile on his face - and why not.
45+1'
ADAMS UNLUCKY TO GIVE AWAY FREE KICK
He nipped the ball from Fabinho in the box after sloppy defending from the Liverpool man, but the referee's whistle went - and then Adams shot wide.
42'
Goal
Darwin Núñez
Liverpool
Goals2
On target3
Fouls1
GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL!
Nunez gets his second. Firmino slides the ball inside the right back and then a fine low cross from Robertson is tucked home calmly by the Uruguayan striker.