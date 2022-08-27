Manchester City v Crystal Palace Live! - Latest build-up from Etihad Stadium ahead of Premier League clash!
Premier League / Matchday 4
Etihad Stadium / 27.08.2022
14:20
MAN CITY'S MAIN MAN STARTS AGAIN TODAY!
14:15
KEY STAT!
Manchester City will have to be wary of the threat posed by Palace today, as their only two Premier League defeats in their last 54 games to have kicked off at 3pm have come against the Eagles.
Also, last season Patrick Vieira's side secured four points from their two league games against City.
14:10
Crystal Palace
PALACE TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has also named his starting line-up for this game, and notably, Wilfried Zaha remains absent due to injury.
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Ward (C), Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Ayew, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Edouard.
Subs: Johnstone, Whitworth, Richards, Rodney, Hughes, Milivojevic, Ebiowei, Olise, Mateta.
14:05
Manchester City
TEAM NEWS IS IN!
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his starting line-up for the big game this afternoon, and he makes two changes to the team that played out an entertaining 3-3 draw last weekend against Newcastle. Riyad Mahrez and Ruben Dias come back into the side.
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland.
Subs: Ortega, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Palmer, Gomes, Lewis, Knight, Wilson-Esbrand.
14:00
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text updates of this afternoon's Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium here in Manchester.
I'm Ethan van Ristell and I'll be providing you with the minute by minute commentary for this one.
Team news is on the way!
Image credit: Eurosport