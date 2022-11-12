Newcastle v Chelsea live: Chelsea look to get back to winning ways at St. James' Park
Premier League / Matchday 16
St James' Park / 12.11.2022
Live
26'
GOOD ATTACK
Joelinton whips the ball into the box, but once again Koulibaly reads it well.
24'
CHELSEA UNDER PRESSURE
39% of play has been in Chelsea's third of the pitch so far.
19'
OVERHIT PASS
Newcastle combine on the right, with Almiron attempting a one-two with Guimaraes, but his pass back is too powerful, and the winger can't get to it.
17'
GOOD PLAY FROM NEWCASTLE
Willlock does well to get past Azpilecuta, but Koulibaly expects the cross, and heads it away. It lands to Almiron, who tries to slice it towards goal, but it's off target.
13'
MENDY NEEDS TO BE CAREFUL
Mendy clears to Burn, but he is unable to control the ball and it goes out for a throw-in.
11'
NOT MUCH FROM EITHER TEAM YET
Trippier is caught offside when Newcastle try to attack down the right.
7'
EARLY SUB
Silva comes on for RLC, seemed to be a calf issue.
Off
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Chelsea
Fouls1
On
Thiago Silva
Chelsea
4'
EARLY INJURIES
Loftus-Cheek goes down, and Potter may be forced to make an early change. Schar is also down for Newcastle.
2'
EARLY CHELSEA FREE-KICK
Broja is fouled by Schar, giving Chelsea a free kick out wide on the left.
Loftus-Cheek closes in on the header that comes his way, but Pope calmly collects.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
The referee has blown the whistle and we are underway!
17:25
KO FAST APPROACHING
We are minutes away from starting here in Newcastle.
17:20
EX-PLAYERS HAVE THEIR SAY
17:15
DO NOT MISS IT
17:10
17:05
CHELSEA IN BAD FORM
Graham Potter is going through a blip at his new Chelsea job, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City to exit the competition in the third round.
In the league, they have only grabbed two points from their last four games, losing to Potter's former club, Brighton, and London rivals, Arsenal.
Chelsea have won their last four Premier League games against Newcastle, including a 3-0 victory at St James' Park last October, but this is a completely different side, so anything can happen tonight.
17:00
30 MINUTES TO GO
Just half an hour to go until kick-off at St. James' Park here in Newcastle.
16:55
NEWCASTLE IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE?
It may be a bit too early to be dreaming about Champions League nights at St. James' Park, but the way Eddie Howe has this team playing, it is hard not to.
With seven wins, six draws and one defeat, Newcastle has collected 27 points from their 14 Premier League games.
With Spurs just beating Leeds, Newcastle have dropped down to fourth, and they'll want to leap frog the North London side again tonight.
16:50
TEAM NEWS
NEWCASTLE: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Joelinton, Willock, Almiron, Guimaraes, Wood ... Subs: Darlow, Manquilo, Targett, Lascelles, Anderson, Shelvey, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Wilson. /// CHELSEA: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hall, Gallagher, Mount, Broja... Subs: Bettinelli, Cucurella, Silva, Zakaria, Havertz, Hutchinson, Pulisic, Ziyech, Aubameyang.
16:45
WELCOME TO NEWCASTLE V CHELSEA IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE
Hello & welcome to Eurosport's LIVE digital coverage of Premier League action between Newcastle and Chelsea.
Newcastle will be looking to further cement themselves in the top four.
Chelsea haven't won in the Premier League since there meeting against Aston Villa on October 16th, and will be desperate for three points.
Kick-off is set for 17:30 GMT at St. James' Park.
Team news up next!
Image credit: Getty Images