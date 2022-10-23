Southampton v Arsenal LIVE - Updates from St Mary's as Xhaka sweeps Gunners into early lead

Premier League / Matchday 13
St. Mary's Stadium / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/southampton/teamcenter.shtml
Southampton
Completed
1
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Oli Gent
By
Oli Gent
Updated 23/10/2022 at 14:54 GMT
End of 2nd Half
90'
Live comment icon
FULL TIME
There we have it. Arsenal drop points at the top, and Southampton continue their unbeaten run, making it three without defeat now as Hassenhuttl looks to turn his fortunes around. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to come back very soon for even more live Premier League action.
90+4'
FREE KICK, SOUTHAMPTON,
Diallo is fouled by Xhaka.
90+3'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
Lyanco is booked for a reaction to a push from Nketiah.
Lyanco
Yellow card
Lyanco
Southampton
Southampton
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
90+2'
BODIES IN THE BOX
All hands on deck for the Saints, as Arsenal probe.
90'
Live comment icon
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
89'
Live comment icon
FREE KICK, ARSENAL
Walcott is booked for a dive.
Theo Walcott
Yellow card
Theo Walcott
Southampton
Southampton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Offsides1
89'
Live comment icon
OFFSIDE
The ball falls fortunately for Perraud who continues his overlapping run, but the flag is up.
87'
LOST OUT
Edozie drives down the left at speed, but he's stopped in his tracks by Vieira.
85'
CLEARED
... by Gabriel.
85'
CORNER, SOUTHAMPTON
Won well by the persistence of Romain Perraud.
83'
Live comment icon
SUBSTITUTION
Fabio Vieira replaces Odegaard.
Martin Ødegaard
Off
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
Arsenal
Fouls1
Wide1
Corners1
Fábio Vieira
On
Fábio Vieira
Arsenal
Arsenal
82'
CORNER, ARSENAL
Odegaard finds Nketiah who strikes, but Lyanco deflects behind. The corner is cleared well as Southampton try and counter, but Walcott is offside.
80'
Live comment icon
SUBSTITUTION
Edozie replaces Armstrong.
Stuart Armstrong
Off
Stuart Armstrong
Southampton
Southampton
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Samuel Edozie
On
Samuel Edozie
Southampton
Southampton
80'
Live comment icon
NO GOAL!
Odegaard thinks he's put the Gunners 2-1 up, but the ball went out of play as Tierney desperately tried to keep it in. The Norwegian slammed it home, but the goal is ruled out.
79'
(NEARLY) TEN TO PLAY
Arsenal are still chasing that elusive second.
77'
BACK ON THE FRONT FOOT
... are the league leaders. They need a win here, but how composed will their young men stay?
75'
LOSING THAT FIZZ
... as Alan Smith says on Sky commentary. Arsenal haven't been able to sustain their early first-half energy.
73'
Live comment icon
SUBSTITUTION
Walcott replaces Adam Armstrong.
Adam Armstrong
Off
Adam Armstrong
Southampton
Southampton
Offsides1
Theo Walcott
On
Theo Walcott
Southampton
Southampton
73'
Live comment icon
SUBSTITUTION
Che Adams replaces Aribo.
Joe Aribo
Off
Joe Aribo
Southampton
Southampton
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Ché Adams
On
Ché Adams
Southampton
Southampton
72'
Live comment icon
SUBSTITUTION
White is replaced by Tierney as Tomiyasu goes to right-back.
Ben White
Off
Ben White
Arsenal
Arsenal
Assists1
Free Kicks1
Kieran Tierney
On
Kieran Tierney
Arsenal
Arsenal