Southampton v Chelsea: Live Premier League updates as Reece James misses out, Hakim Ziyech & Cesar Azpilicueta start
Premier League / Matchday 5
St. Mary's Stadium / 30.08.2022
Live
9'
CORNERS GALORE
Ward-Prowse is known for his set pieces and Southampton get a corner. It is whipped towards the front post as the hosts try to crowd Mendy in. But it is headed clear by Thiago Silva.
It results in another corner and again the veteran heads it away. Great defending.
6'
CAGEY START
A few wayward passes from both sides. Southampton are trying to press the Chelsea midfield and they have had one attempt as Elyounoussi forces Mendy into making a comfortable save.
3'
TALKING TACTICS
It seems like the versatile Ward-Prowse is playing as a No.10 today.
As for Chelsea, it's a 4-2-2-2 with Sterling and Havertz up front.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway at Saint Mary's Stadium.
19:40
CLUB LEGEND
Chelsea skipper Azpilicueta is making his 450th start for the club tonight.
19:35
10 MINUTES TO GO
Kick-off is just ten minutes away, Thomas Tuchel has just confirmed that James is feeling sick and therefore he is not part of the squad this evening.
19:27
SPLASH THE CASH
Chelsea are nearing the signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester. According to reports, he had his medical today and could be unveiled tomorrow.
The Blues are also nearing the big money signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, you can read more about that transfer here:
19:16
CHELSEA WANT BACK-TO BACK WINS
It's been an intriguing summer at Stamford Bridge, the club have spent big under the backing of new owner Todd Boehly and many new signings are in action tonight in Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling.
They responded from two disappointing results in the draw to Tottenham and loss to Leeds by beating Leicester at the weekend. Importantly, Sterling is off the mark having netted twice in the win. In 2022 performances have been mixed so building confidence via back-to-back wins is vital tonight.
19:06
FOUR FROM FOUR SAINTS
Southampton have had a decent start to the season picking up four points from four matches.
There was an excellent win over Leicester, a comeback draw at Leeds and two losses were to top clubs in Tottenham and Man United.
There have been positives, new signings Armel Bella-Kotchap, Joe Aribo and Romeo Lavia have all impressed.
18:59
CHELSEA TEAM NEWS
Reece James is not in the squad tonight, Cesar Azpilicueta and Hakim Ziyech return to the starting XI as does summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly, who is back from suspension.
18:54
SOUTHAMPTON TEAM NEWS
James Ward-Prowse captains the side as usual but the big news is regarding who misses out, Oriol Romeu has been linked with a move to Spanish side Girona and he is not in the squad tonight with a deal reportedly nearing completion.
18:51
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Southampton and Chelsea.
We have all the build-up to kick-off, match updates and post-game reaction coming up...
