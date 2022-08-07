West Ham v Manchester City live updates - reigning Premier League champions begin campaign at London Stadium
Premier League / Matchday 1
London Stadium / 07.08.2022
Live
16'
CITY CORNER:
Lovely balletic control from Foden and its a corner. The delivery is gathered by Fabianski who comes off his line.
-
13'
CHANCE!
Cancelo does well to find De Bruyne who skews a shot off target from around 20 yards.
12'
BOOKING?
Coufal goes in studs showing on Grealish and escapes punishment.
11'
RECAP:
Earlier today, Manchester United begin the Ten Hag era with a 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton.
9'
JOHNSON GIVEN NOD:
With Creswell injured, it is Johnson starting alongside Zouma in the centre of defence. He has made a solid start.
7'
PATIENT FROM CITY:
Game has slowed down, City getting into their passing rhythm and are zipping it about.
-
4'
EDERSON KNOCK:
Ederson took a bang on the eye from Dias's elbow accidentally from that corner. He looks okay to continue.
2'
WEST HAM CORNER:
Cresswell whips in a cross which is put behind for a corner to the home side. Ederson fails to clear the ball, Ake then blocks Bowen's shot, its crossed back in by Creswell and Antonio heads it over.
1'
TODAY'S RECORD ATTENDANCE:
Over 62,500 are expected to be in attendance, the biggest home crowd in the club’s history.
1st Half
16.30
KICK OFF:
We are underway.
16.25
COUNTDOWN:
Five mins until kick off!
-
16.15
MOYES ON J-LINGZ:
David Moyes, who has named two keepers on the bench, has admitted this week he was surprised Jesse Lingard rejected the club to move to Notts Forest.
“I was surprised, yeah.
“I thought Jesse in the end would come here, and I’ve got to say the club made him a really good offer.
“You couldn’t turn around and say David Sullivan and the owners didn’t do everything they could to get him. They certainly did.”
16.10
PEP ON FUTURE:
With a year left on his City contract, Pep Guardiola has revealed this week he will take a break from the game if he does not commit his long-term future to the club.
He said: "Everything is fluid. I don't have perspective in the future to say (what will happen).
'I'm pretty sure I am happy here and at the end I'm going to stay and, if not, it's not because I want to move forward or move to another place.
"It's because I will stop, I will take a break. This is my thoughts right now.
"First, obviously, I am here because we won; otherwise I would not be here. I have good professionals and they are friends but my friends are not stupid and it is a business and they need results."
-
16.00
NEW-LOOK BENCH FOR HAMMERS:
Summer signings Gianluca Scamacca, Flynn Downes and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola are among the substitutes.
Maxwell Cornet did not sign in time to be registered for this season opener. West Ham name two keepers on the bench.
15.55
CITY TACTICS:
Haaland, will be supprted by Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.
Fellow signing Julian Alvarez, who scored against Liverpool last weekend, has to settle for a place on the bench.
Nathan Ake gets the nod ahead of John Stones to partner Ruben Dias at centre-back.
-