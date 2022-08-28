Wolves v Newcastle United LIVE - Updates from Molineux as Ruben Neves wonderstrike puts hosts ahead
Premier League / Matchday 4
Molineux / 28.08.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
There we have it. What a game! Wolves disappointed, but Newcastle rescue themselves at the death. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, join us for even more Premier League action very soon.
100'
DRAGGED WIDE!
99'
SUBSTITUTION
Saint-Maximin is off for Matt Ritchie.
98'
SUBSTITUTION
Leander Dendoncker is on for Moutinho.
98'
FREE KICK, NEWCASTLE
In Trippier range here...
97'
OFF THE BAR!
An Anderson header crashes off the woodwork!
97'
CORNER, NEWCASTLE
Murphy shows Jonny a clean set of heels as he looks to deliver the cross, but the Spaniard recovers well.
96'
FREE KICK, NEWCASTLE
Nunes commits a tired foul on Joelinton.
93'
CORNER, WOLVES
A deep delivery is hashed clear, and Saint-Maximin is bursting away, getting the strike off! Good save, Sa.
90'
EIGHT ADDED MINUTES
90'
Goal
Allan Saint-Maximin
Newcastle United
GOALLL!!!!
They've done it, Allan Saint-Maximin with a stupendous volley from the loose ball! Wow!
89'
FREE KICK, NEWCASTLE
Moutinho commits the foul in the offensive half.
87'
NERVES JANGLING
Wolves are just holding on here as the visitors throw the kitchen sink at them.
85'
SUBSTITUTION
As too is Jacob Murphy.
On
Jacob Murphy
Newcastle United
84'
SUBSTITUTION
Elliot Anderson is on for the visitors.
On
Elliot Anderson
Newcastle United
84'
SUBSTITUTION
Hwang is also on for the hosts.
On
Hee-Chan Hwang
Wolverhampton Wanderers
83'
SUBSTITUTION
Daniel Podence is on for Wolves.
On
Daniel Podence
Wolverhampton Wanderers
83'
NO GOAL!
It's ruled out due to the foul on Fraser by Neto!
82'
VAR CHECK
Peter Banks is looking at this one.
81'
Goal
Raúl Jiménez
Wolverhampton Wanderers
GOALLL!!!
Game, set and match! Raul Jimenez is back in business in the Premier League, and Newcastle complain about an alleged foul on Fraser in the build-up by Pedro Neto, which set up a three v one breakaway scenario, with Neto putting the ball on a plate for the Mexican to slide home.