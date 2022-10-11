Alexander-Arnold has an ankle injury which appeared to be causing him problems in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday , whilst Matip came off with a calf issue.

Diaz will not feature for the Reds until after the World Cup, which takes place from November 20 to December 18, after leaving the Emirates Stadium on crutches.

The Reds are 14 points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, having expected to at least challenge for the title after just falling short last season.

Liverpool upcoming games before World Cup

Rangers (A) - October 12 (Champions League)

Manchester City (H) - October 16 (Premier League)

West Ham (H) - October 19 (Premier League)

Nottingham Forest (A) - October 22 (Premier League)

Ajax (A) - October 26 (Champions League)

Leeds (H) - October 29 (Premier League)

Napoli (H) - November 1 (Champions League)

Tottenham (A) - November 6 (Premier League)

Derby (H) - November 9 (Carabao Cup)

Southampton (H) - November 12 (Premier League)

