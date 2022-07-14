Marcus Rashford is desperate for a resurgence of form under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The England forward lost his place in the national team last season, as he endured a difficult campaign along with his United team-mates.

As well as their collective struggles, which saw the club suffer their worst-ever Premier League finish, Rashford had a tricky time personally - scoring just four goals in 25 top-flight matches.

After the anguish of his Euro 2020 final penalty shootout miss, Rashford had the worst possible start to last season as he was forced to miss the opening games following shoulder surgery.

The 24-year-old is aiming to put the disappointment of the last year behind him, as he looks to play a vital part in the rebuilding process at Old Trafford.

"It is an opportunity to refresh. I am ready to go again," Rashford said.

We can do a lot together.

“For me it is a fresh start, something I am looking forward to."

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial will continue to provide competition to Rashford for a place in Ten Hag’s starting line-up, but with a strong pre-season behind him, he is feeling excited for what is to come.

"I had just under four weeks off. It has not been natural to have such a long break. This is my first year I have been with the team since the beginning (of pre-season),” he said.

Rashford knows his time away from the England set-up could prove beneficial, saying, "I feel a lot better than usual, when I go away with the nationals and come back part way through pre-season."

United start the new Premier League season at home to Brighton on the first Sunday in August, and Rashford is well aware of the expectation of supporters.

As well as fans of the club, onlookers from around the world will be eager to see what effect Ten Hag has had on the underperforming superstars at Old Trafford.

"We play for a big club and we are expected to win," Rashford said.

"We don't like to lose - but if we work as hard as we can now and try to win as many games as we can in pre-season then we will be ready."

