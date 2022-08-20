Arsenal swept aside Bournemouth with a ruthless performance to secure a 3-0 victory and maintain their 100% start to the Premier League season on Saturday.

Glorious sunshine covered the south coast, but the Gunners weren’t there to sunbathe. Arsenal started the match in electric fashion with captain Martin Odegaard netting a quick-fire brace, turning on the style as Mikel Arteta’s men clicked into cruise control for the opening 45 minutes. William Saliba added a superb third early in the second half to secure the victory on a good day at the office.

Ad

There is a newfound swagger about Arsenal who broke the deadlock after just four minutes when Odegaard finished from close-range after some lovely work from Gabriel Jesus in the build-up. The Norwegian seemingly had a taste for goals and added a second in the 10th minute, nipping ahead of Jesus and firing the ball past a helpless Mark Travers in the Bournemouth goal.

Premier League 'That's what he needed' - Jesus revelling in new role as Arsenal's main man, says Arteta 6 HOURS AGO

Bournemouth began the second half positively, but their hopes of a comeback were quashed when Saliba produced a striker’s finish to effectively seal the points on 53 minutes. Jesus thought he’d netted a fourth, but for VAR to deny him with an offside call. Arsenal were made to settle for three goals, but a job well done as the waves of optimism keep on rolling.

Arsenal return to Premier League action next Saturday 27th August when they welcome newly-promoted Fulham to the Emirates Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 17:30. As for Bournemouth, they face a tricky trip to Liverpool on the same day, with kick-off set for 15:00 at Anfield.

More to follow.

Premier League 'Anything is possible' – Arsenal can challenge for the title with Jesus up top, says Ronaldinho 21 HOURS AGO