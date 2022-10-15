Jamie Redknapp believes that Tottenham are not quite as strong as Arsenal but could put pressure on them in the title race.

A win for Antonio Conte’s side against Everton would take them a point behind the current league leaders and it represents progress for the North Londoners, who beat Arsenal to the last Champions League spot last summer.

Tottenham invested heavily in the transfer market over the summer, and they are now in with a chance of pressing for an even higher finish in the current campaign.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the match, Redknapp acknowledged that Conte’s side were full of threat going forward, but thought that Arsenal played with more freedom on the pitch so far under Mikel Arteta.

He said: “Spurs could be a point behind them, put some pressure on them. They’ve done it a totally different way, there’s different styles to what Arsenal are doing.

“Right now they’re a bit more free flowing, a bit more enjoyable to watch, Tottenham have done a really good job. I love what Conte’s doing, they’ve got so many good players going forward.

“They’re a dangerous side and Everton will be well aware of that and won’t want to be caught on the counterattack.”

Conte however was not expecting Frank Lampard’s men to roll over.

“My expectation is a tough game because we have to pay good attention to the counter-attack. They’re a physical team, a strong team,” he noted.

