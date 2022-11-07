Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a poor start to the season, bringing an end to their four-year relationship.

Saints have won just three of their 14 Premier League games and are in the relegation zone after their 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle on Sunday

Ad

First team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of the club’s Carabao Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday and will likely be on the touchline for their trip to Liverpool on Saturday, before the break for the World Cup.

Premier League Let’s follow Arteta’s lead and declare Arsenal title contenders – The Warm-Up 2 HOURS AGO

“Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl,” read a statement from the club.

“First Team Assistant Coach Richard Kitzbichler has also today left the club.

“Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.

“However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

“Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.

“First Team Lead Coach Ruben Selles will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game on Wednesday night. The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course.”

Hasenhuttl joined Southampton in December 2018, replacing Mark Hughes, as he steered the club out of trouble to stay up.

He recovered from a nightmare 9-0 loss to Leicester in 2019 by going on a seven-game unbeaten run to end the season and was rewarded with a new four-year deal.

Another 9-0 defeat followed, this time against Manchester United, but Hasenhuttl kept his job as Southampton finished 15th in the last two seasons.

However, a run of poor results this season has proved not good enough for the club.

Sean Dyche and Rafael Benitez have emerged as favourites to become the new manager at St Mary’s, along with Luton Town’s Nathan Jones and River Plate’s Marcelo Gallardo.

Premier League Newcastle hammer Southampton to go third, Palace come back to beat West Ham 16 HOURS AGO