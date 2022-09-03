Chelsea are set to hand England international Reece James a new contract that will see him become the highest-earning defender in the club’s history.

The right-back has agreed to a lucrative long-term deal that will be signed in the next few days, according to The Athletic.

Ad

Details of James’ new terms have not been revealed, but he will go from being one of the lowest earners in the squad to the Blues highest-paid defender ever.

Premier League ‘A haven for abuse’ - FA, Premier League urge social media giants to take more action 11/02/2021 AT 11:53

The move comes after speculation that Real Madrid and Manchester City were showing interest in the 22-year-old.

His current deal, which he signed in January 2020, runs until the end of the 2024/25 season.

But James has taken huge strides since putting pen to paper on that contract, developing into one of the best right-backs in the Premier League.

The youngster has become a mainstay of the side under Thomas Tuchel and has already made 127 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 10 goals and providing 20 assists.

He was part of the Blues side that won the Champions League in 2020/21, starting in the 1-0 final victory over Manchester City.

James was also a member of the England squad that finished as runners-up at Euro 2020 last summer, although he made just one appearance at the tournament, with Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier ahead of him in Gareth Southgate’s pecking order.

The defender has started the new season in good form, providing a goal and an assist in four Premier League outings and operating as both a right-sided centre-back and a right wing-back.

James’ lucrative new deal continues a period of heavy spending from Chelsea’s new owners.

The London club were the biggest spenders in Europe in the summer transfer window, splashing out around £250 million.

Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Denis Zakaria, Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina were all recruited.

Premier League Facebook ‘horrified’ by racial abuse of footballers 10/02/2021 AT 15:31