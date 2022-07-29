Sir Alex Ferguson, David Gill and Bryan Robson will form a new brains trust at Manchester United at the behest of new chief executive Richard Arnold.
Arnold stepped in to replace Ed Woodward, who was executive vice-chairman of the club as he oversaw the decline of the Red Devils following the departure of Ferguson as manager.
Chief executive Arnold has introduced a new group to the club including Ferguson, ex CEO Gill, and former captain Robson alongside current football director John Murtough.
Arnold aims to consult with them in order to use their extensive experience.
Ferguson was part of a lunch meeting on Tuesday, the same day he reportedly met Cristiano Ronaldo after he ended his time away from the club as he seeks to force a move away.
The Daily Mail reports that Woodward rarely consulted Gill or Ferguson despite them being kept on as non-executive directors since they left their roles in 2013
The 80-year-old Ferguson suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018 but is regularly seen attending games at Old Trafford, while Gill is part of UEFA’s executive committee.
