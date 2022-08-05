Pep Guardiola is relaxed about his future as Manchester City manager heading into their Premier League opener against West Ham United on Sunday.

The City boss addressed the media before beginning their title defence in east London this weekend, and stressed that a new contract is not his primary concern.

“I don't need to change anything about my life, I'm happy. We spoke to the club. Middle of the season, end of the season we will talk again,” he said in quotes published by the Manchester Evening News

“I said many times I'd extend, if they want it I'll stay longer. Sometimes if you force it it's not good, you have to make the situations go through and relax. It will happen in a natural way, we will see what happens in the season and how we feel.”

Guardiola’s current deal expires at the end of this coming season and does not see the current uncertainty as an issue, as the club targets a third consecutive Premier League title.

The Spaniard has already been at the Etihad for six years, which is already his longest spell at any club.

He has achieved domestic dominance during his time at City, with four titles in five years, but Champions League success has alluded him so far.

The closest he came to landing Europe’s top prize came in last year’s final, where City were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea.

His future is not the only talking point at the Etihad, with Bernardo Silva also linked with a move away from the Premier League.

The Portuguese is being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, and Guardiola is convinced that his midfielder is settled in the north west.

“I didn't say he'd leave. The answer was the same as last season. You ask me every week, I always say I want the best for the players. I want Bernardo to stay, 100 percent. But at the same time if you want to leave, have an offer, clubs come to an agreement. He’s an important player, special, but I don't know what will happen. We didn't get any offer ,last season neither. Bernardo's ready, training well for Sunday.

“I talk a lot with Bernardo, with all of them, maybe because I'm getting old and we know each other quite well.

“I'm more relaxed as a manager with them, I know them. Their feelings, the good and bad moments. If I have to tell him something I tell him, but we don't have doubts about the situation. He's happy, engaged, he has a beautiful dog. He's happy here, what will happen will happen.”

