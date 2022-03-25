A request has been made for the Argentina national team to travel to the World Cup in Qatar with the heart of Diego Maradona.
Argentina have not won the World Cup since Maradona inspired the nation to victory in Mexico in 1986.
Ad
Maradona died of a heart attack in November 2020 at the age of 60, and his heart is currently at the Department of Pathological Anatomy of the Buenos Aires Police, guarded by strong security measures to avoid any chance of theft.
Football
‘The biggest disappointment of my career’ – Mancini on Italy missing 2022 WC
And an advertising agency and a public relations company want the national team to take Maradona’s heart with them to the tournament later this year.
"We want to fulfil what we feel would be his wish, we want Maradona's heart to travel with the national team to Qatar," a joint-statement from both companies, Bombay and SBO, said. "That he travels with them, that he be in the [training] camp, in a room, on the bus, in the locker room, on the pitch and if God and Diego want, seven games later, next to the long-awaited cup.
"It's our dream, and we want it to be everyone's dream from today."
- Inside Europe on Italy's failure to reach World Cup
- I'm staying here - Eriksen on his return to Denmark squad
Bombay executive Javier Mentasti added: "Can you imagine Diego's heart taking off on the plane with the national team to Qatar, to be in the national team's locker room and in the pre-game talks?
"Perhaps it's a dream but we want to make it a reality."
There has been no comment from the Argentine FA or Maradona’s family.
Football
‘I’m here, I’m staying here’ – Eriksen on emotional return to Denmark squad
World Cup Qualification UEFA
‘Today there is great disappointment’ – Inside Europe on Italy’s failure to qualify
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad